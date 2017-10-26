Entertainment

Coroner: Son of former Fox News host died of mix of drugs

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 8:37 PM

BOULDER, Colo.

Investigators in Colorado say the son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling died of a mix of cocaine and the painkiller fentanyl.

The Boulder County coroner's office said Thursday that 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling had a history of drug abuse and his Sept. 8 death was accidental.

In a tweet Thursday night, the elder Bolling thanked supporters for their prayers and urged people to fight the national drug epidemic.

Eric Chase Bolling, a sophomore at the University of Colorado, was found dead in an apartment just hours after Fox announced that his father was leaving the network.

Fox News announced it had parted ways with the host of "The Specialists" after a Huffington Post story quoted anonymous sources as saying he sent lewd photos to female co-workers.

Bolling filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against the reporter who wrote the story.

