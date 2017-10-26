Ellen DeGeneres slammed as ‘sexist’ for her message about Katy Perry’s ‘big balloons’

Ellen DeGeneres is in hot water over a tweet she posted Wednesday that shows her ogling Katy Perry’s breasts.

The tweet was a birthday greeting to the “Swish Swish” singer, who appears on Friday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

“Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!” DeGeneres wrote.

It was a reference to a lyric from Perry’s song “Birthday.”

“So let me get you in your birthday suit

“It’s time to bring out the big balloons

“So let me get you in your birthday suit

“It’s time to bring out the big balloons.”

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

DeGeneres’ tweet has generated more than 4,000 comments, many of them reflecting anger with the daytime talk show host.

What if a man had tweeted that, asked critics who accused DeGeneres of objectifying Perry.

Some people compared her to embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.

“Imagine if Cam Newton or any other Man sent out this tweet & photo,” tweeted actor Michael Rapaport.

DeGeneres has shown that photo and joked about it on her show, according to one tweet.

Fans who pointed out that the two women are friends argued that their relationship makes this kind of teasing OK.

I think we can let this go - I'm horrified by the amount of threats - but we can't let PC run amok. She's hardly making an unwanted joke — Kevin (@goldzappa) October 25, 2017

DeGeneres hasn’t deleted the message, nor has she responded to critiques of her birthday wish.