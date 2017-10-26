Ellen DeGeneres slammed as ‘sexist’ for her message about Katy Perry’s ‘big balloons’

Ellen DeGeneres is in hot water over a tweet she posted Wednesday that shows her ogling Katy Perry’s breasts.
The tweet was a birthday greeting to the “Swish Swish” singer, who appears on Friday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
“Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!” DeGeneres wrote.
It was a reference to a lyric from Perry’s song “Birthday.”
“So let me get you in your birthday suit
“It’s time to bring out the big balloons
“So let me get you in your birthday suit
“It’s time to bring out the big balloons.”
Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017
DeGeneres’ tweet has generated more than 4,000 comments, many of them reflecting anger with the daytime talk show host.
What if a man had tweeted that, asked critics who accused DeGeneres of objectifying Perry.
Some people compared her to embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.
“Imagine if Cam Newton or any other Man sent out this tweet & photo,” tweeted actor Michael Rapaport.
Imagine if Cam Newton or any other Man sent out this tweet & photo. pic.twitter.com/7fvRGg9lgZ— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 25, 2017
I have lost respect for Ellen after seeing this. What a terrible example to set for so many young girls who look up to Ellen. Sad.— H. Rosenthal (@HRosenthal10) October 25, 2017
WTF? Ellen Weinstein? @TheEllenShow totally unacceptable.— Erik Kunzelman (@ErikEKunzelman) October 25, 2017
Ahhhh... the delightful (disgusting) hypocrisy of Leftist Hollywood. No, it's not different or funny because a lesbian is doing it.— Stace Nelson (@SenStaceNelson) October 25, 2017
On a typical day I’d let it go, it doesn’t even offend me. My problem with it is men get prosecuted for equal or lesser behavior.— LMaC (@LMac_1326) October 25, 2017
This tweet would cost Bill O'Reilly another $32 Million. But, girls can do anything anyway.— Yogi Patel (@TheYogiPatel) October 25, 2017
It’s objectification of a sexual attraction. Doesn’t matter if gay or straight. #HerToo— NOT 1st & 10 (@1stand10burger) October 26, 2017
DeGeneres has shown that photo and joked about it on her show, according to one tweet.
October 25, 2017
Fans who pointed out that the two women are friends argued that their relationship makes this kind of teasing OK.
I think we can let this go - I'm horrified by the amount of threats - but we can't let PC run amok. She's hardly making an unwanted joke— Kevin (@goldzappa) October 25, 2017
DeGeneres hasn’t deleted the message, nor has she responded to critiques of her birthday wish.
Comments