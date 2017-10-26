A birthday tweet from Ellen DeGeneres to her friend Katy Perry has landed the daytime talk show host in hot water after some people called it sexist.
Ellen DeGeneres slammed as ‘sexist’ for her message about Katy Perry’s ‘big balloons’

By Lisa Gutierrez

October 26, 2017 1:09 PM

Ellen DeGeneres is in hot water over a tweet she posted Wednesday that shows her ogling Katy Perry’s breasts.

The tweet was a birthday greeting to the “Swish Swish” singer, who appears on Friday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

“Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!” DeGeneres wrote.

It was a reference to a lyric from Perry’s song “Birthday.”

“So let me get you in your birthday suit

“It’s time to bring out the big balloons

“So let me get you in your birthday suit

“It’s time to bring out the big balloons.”

DeGeneres’ tweet has generated more than 4,000 comments, many of them reflecting anger with the daytime talk show host.

What if a man had tweeted that, asked critics who accused DeGeneres of objectifying Perry.

Some people compared her to embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment and abuse.

“Imagine if Cam Newton or any other Man sent out this tweet & photo,” tweeted actor Michael Rapaport.

DeGeneres has shown that photo and joked about it on her show, according to one tweet.

Fans who pointed out that the two women are friends argued that their relationship makes this kind of teasing OK.

DeGeneres hasn’t deleted the message, nor has she responded to critiques of her birthday wish.

