FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Sean Hayes participates in the "Will & Grace" panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hayes told Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show Oct. 25, 2017, that he was hospitalized earlier in the month after his small intestine burst.
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Sean Hayes participates in the "Will & Grace" panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hayes told Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show Oct. 25, 2017, that he was hospitalized earlier in the month after his small intestine burst. Photo by Willy Sanjuan
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Sean Hayes participates in the "Will & Grace" panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hayes told Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show Oct. 25, 2017, that he was hospitalized earlier in the month after his small intestine burst. Photo by Willy Sanjuan

Entertainment

'Will & Grace' star Sean Hayes reveals emergency surgery

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 5:55 AM

LOS ANGELES

"Will & Grace" star Sean Hayes says he was hospitalized earlier this month after his small intestine burst.

Hayes told Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show Wednesday that he had to cancel a planned appearance on the show a few weeks ago because of the emergency. He says he felt "excruciating pain" in his stomach and it was later discovered in the hospital that his intestine had burst and it was "poisoning his body." Hayes says he underwent emergency surgery to fix the problem.

Hayes has reprised his role as Jack McFarland this fall in the revival of "Will & Grace," which returned to NBC 11 years after its first run on the network ended.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Star Sessions with Amanda Fish

    Star Sessions featured Kansas City roots-rock ’n’ soul musician Amanda Fish with host Timothy Finn on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 at the Blue Room in the Historic 18th & Vine District. Fish has established herself as one of the more dynamic singers and songwriters in Kansas City’s roots/blues community. This song is titled "Hard Walkin' Blues."

Star Sessions with Amanda Fish

Star Sessions with Amanda Fish 6:27

Star Sessions with Amanda Fish
These kids have some things you may want to know about Halloween 3:30

These kids have some things you may want to know about Halloween
Star Sessions with Crystal Rose 4:42

Star Sessions with Crystal Rose

View More Video