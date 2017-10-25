Entertainment

US poker star Phil Ivey loses UK case; won't get millions

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 5:48 AM

LONDON

A British Supreme Court ruling says American poker star Phil Ivey used illegitimate means to amass 7.7 million pounds in winnings.

The court on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling that Ivey cheated in 2012 by using a technique known as "edge sorting" to gain an unfair advantage. He and a colleague convinced the croupier to arrange the cards a certain way that allowed them to determine some of the cards being dealt.

Ivey said he won the money fairly playing Punto Banco baccarat at the Crockfords casino in London's posh Mayfair district.

Ivey has long been recognized as one of the top players in international poker.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Star Sessions with Crystal Rose

    Star Sessions featured Kansas City singer-songwriter Crystal Rose with host Timothy Finn at the Blue Room in the Historic 18th & Vine District on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Rose draws vocal inspiration from powerhouse singers and songwriting inspiration from soul and blues artists. She has performed all over Kansas City, and released her first single “Come Alive,” available on iTunes, in 2016. This song is titled "Summer Love."

Star Sessions with Crystal Rose

Star Sessions with Crystal Rose 4:42

Star Sessions with Crystal Rose
Beautiful photos of Kansas City by longtime photographer Roy Inman 1:55

Beautiful photos of Kansas City by longtime photographer Roy Inman
Kid Rock - First Kiss (Official Music Video) 4:45

Kid Rock - First Kiss (Official Music Video)

View More Video