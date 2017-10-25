Entertainment

Writer rallies community to fix spelling on soldier's grave

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 5:53 AM

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine

A Maine writer has rallied a community to help fix a spelling error on the gravestone of a soldier stationed in the state in the 1800s.

Children's book author Angeli Perrow says she was doing research for a book and found out about Sgt. Leopold Hegyi, an ordinance sergeant who was the caretaker of Fort Knox, in Prospect, during the late 1800s. WABI-TV reports that Perrow found Hegyi was buried in Stockton Springs.

She says she also saw his name was misspelled as "Heygi" on the gravestone that had no dates of birth or death.

The author says she reached out to the Friends of Fort Knox organization, which says it is funding a new headstone.

