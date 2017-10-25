Writer rallies community to fix spelling on soldier's grave

Star Sessions with Crystal Rose

Star Sessions featured Kansas City singer-songwriter Crystal Rose with host Timothy Finn at the Blue Room in the Historic 18th & Vine District on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. Rose draws vocal inspiration from powerhouse singers and songwriting inspiration from soul and blues artists. She has performed all over Kansas City, and released her first single “Come Alive,” available on iTunes, in 2016. This song is titled "Summer Love."