FILE - In this May 27, 2010, file photo, Kim Cattrall poses for the photographers as she arrives for the British premiere of the film "Sex and the City 2" in London. Cattrall says the demanding production schedule of the franchise during its run as an HBO series played a part in her decision not to have children. Lefteris Pitarakis, File AP Photo

Entertainment

Kim Cattrall: 19-hour 'Sex and the City' days prevented kids

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 7:30 AM

"Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall says she didn't have kids in-part because of the demanding production schedule of the long-running HBO series.

The 61-year-old actress told Piers Morgan for an interview on Britain's ITV that she decided against undergoing fertility treatments when she was starring on the show in her early 40s because she questioned how she could keep up with 19-hour days while raising a child.

Cattrall also opened up about her relationship with her co-stars on the franchise, telling Morgan she has "never been friends" with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis or Cynthia Nixon.

Cattrall says she turned down the chance to appear in a third "Sex and the City" film and will never play her character Samantha Jones again.

