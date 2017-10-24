KC events Oct. 26-Nov. 1: William Shatner, John Grisham, Sommore

“Snap Judgment” Live
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at Folly
Listeners of local public radio will be familiar with “Snap Judgment,” a show that features performances by the nation’s best storytellers backed by music. The stage version, like the radio show, will be hosted by Glynn Washington. The band Bells Atlas also will be on hand. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $25-$75 through follytheater.org.
“Casa Valentina”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Just Off Broadway Theatre
Playwright Harvey Fierstein is a Tony Award-winning actor who also wrote the books for the musicals “Kinky Boots” and “La Cage aux Folles.” The Spinning Tree Theatre will present his “Casa Valentina,” a comedy set in 1962 about a Catskills inn that caters to heterosexual men who dress and act like women. It ran briefly on Broadway in 2014. Runs through Nov. 12. 816-569-5277. Tickets are $20-$40 through spinningtreetheatre.com.
Johnson County Home and Remodeling Show
10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 27-28, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, at Overland Park Convention Center
Visitors will hear innovative ideas during stage presentations by local and national experts in remodeling, renovation, décor, gardening and outdoor projects, and can visit with more than 200 exhibitors throughout this show’s three-day run. Among the experts will be the Diva of DIY, Leanne Lee. There also will be designer rooms on display and a pumpkin patch for the kids. 816-931-4686. Tickets are $8-$10 through johnsoncountyhomeandremodelingshow.com.
Kansas City Symphony, “Dvorák’s Eighth with Shostakovich”
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 27-28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Helzberg Hall
Dvorák’s Eighth Symphony, which reflects the Czech composer’s love for the folk melodies of his native land, will be the centerpiece of the Symphony’s concert under the direction of Michael Stern. Mayu Kishima, winner of the inaugural Shanghai Isaac Stern International Violin Competition in 2016, will be the guest performer for Shostakovich’s First Violin Concerto. The concert also will include Suk’s Fantastic Scherzo. Also, Screenland at the Symphony: “Nosferatu,” 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Kauffman Center. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $25-$82 through kcsymphony.org.
Stars of American Ballet
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
Composed of top dancers from the New York City Ballet and other premier companies, the Stars of American Ballet are a true touring all-star team. The ensemble, which is led by NYC Ballet principal dancer Daniel Ulbricht, will perform Balanchine’s “Who Cares?” featuring the music of George Gershwin, as well as other works. An audience-artist conversation will conclude the Harriman-Jewell Series event. Kauffman Center. 816-415-5025. Tickets are $20-$70 through hjseries.org.
Sommore
7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28; 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29; at Kansas City Improv
Since hitting it big with the 2001 Queens of Comedy tour and the subsequent film, which also featured Mo’Nique, Adele Givens and Laura Hayes, Sommore has worked steadily in TV and movies while continuing her stand-up career. Born Lori Ann Rambough and raised in Trenton, N.J., she returned home recently to headline the Atlantic City Comedy Festival, where she was the only female performer. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $25-$55 through improvkc.com.
Annual Fall Muster
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 28-29, at Fort Osage National Historic Landmark
For those area residents who have never visited the Fort Osage National Historic Landmark, this weekend might be an opportune time to do so. Built in 1808 under the direction of William Clark, co-leader of the Lewis and Clark expedition, the fort was a military garrison and trade center. The Fall Muster re-creates the Fort Osage of 1812 as news of imminent war with Great Britain reached the frontier outpost. 816-650-3278. makeyourdayhere.com/205/fort-osage. $4-$8.
Mavericks vs. Wichita
7:05 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Two weeks after starting the regular season at Tulsa, the Mavericks finally will play their home opener (and fifth game overall) against the Thunder. This is the pro hockey team’s ninth season as a franchise and fourth in the ECHL, having gone 33-30-3-5 last season. The Mavericks’ roster includes 11 players with previous experience in Kansas City. 800-745-3000. Tickets are $16-$35 through kcmavericks.com.
Spookfest
5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Science City
“Science Unwrapped” will be the theme of this fifth annual event, which will be an educational way for the kiddos to get ready for Halloween. Among the activities will be the Spooktacular Science Stage Show, spooky science demonstrations, a costume contest, creepy critters and eerie edibles. Belger Arts also will be on hand for a community clay project. Union Station. 816-460-2020. Tickets are $6-$8 through unionstation.org/sciencecity.
William Shatner: “Shatner’s World: We Just Live in It”
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Carlsen Center Yardley Hall
From Capt. James Kirk in “Star Trek” to the title character in “T.J. Hooker” to Denny Crane in “Boston Legal,” William Shatner was a staple on television for more than four decades. At age 86, he remains active on TV and in movies, and as a writer and spoken-word artist. The audience at Yardley Hall can expect anecdotes, songs, jokes and more. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $48-$135 through jccc.edu/theseries.
John Grisham
7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at Unity Temple on the Plaza
Even if you haven’t read a book by John Grisham, you’ve probably seen a movie based on one of them. Among the best-selling author’s titles are “A Time to Kill,” “The Firm,” “The Pelican Brief,” “The Rainmaker” and “The Client.” In support of his new legal thriller, “The Rooster Bar,” Grisham will appear in conversation with best-selling author Candice Millard and Rainy Day Books president Vivien Jennings. 913-384-3126. Tickets are $35 (includes autographed hardcover of “The Rooster Bar”) through johngrisham-rainydaybooks.brownpapertickets.com.
Chiefs vs. Denver
7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at Arrowhead
For the second straight week and for the fourth time in eight games this season, the Chiefs will play before a national TV audience in prime time. Their divisional matchup with the Broncos will be their second Monday night appearance, and they will have had three extra days of rest and preparation since their previous game last Thursday at Oakland. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $75-$425 through chiefs.com.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
Fall Opera: “Hänsel and Gretel,” Oct. 26-29, White Recital Hall. conservatory.umkc.edu
Pavel Haas String Quartet, Oct. 27, Folly. chambermusic.org
Mid America Freedom Band, “Portraits,” Oct. 29, National World War I Museum. freedomband.com
Midwest Chamber Ensemble, A Mighty Fortress: Bach Cantata No. 80, Oct. 29, Community Christian Church. midwestchamberensemble.org
Theater
“The Unknown Soldier,” Folly Kids Series, Oct. 30, Folly. follytheater.org
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Chase Rice, Oct. 26, Kanza Hall. oneblocksouthkc.com
Maren Morris with Ryan Hurd, Oct. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Arcade Fire, Oct. 27, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. silversteineyecentersarena.com
Cults, Oct. 27, Riot Room. theriotroom.com
Dolewite, Oct. 27, VooDoo. voodookc.com
The Floozies with Eprom and Maddy O’Neal, Oct. 27, Granada. thegranada.com
Katy Perry, Oct. 27, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Luke Combs, Oct. 27, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Ministry and Death Grips, Oct. 27, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
All in Black Party with Tank, Oct. 28, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Brookside Bluegrass Festival, Oct. 28, Wornall Road Baptist Church. brooksidebluegrass.com
Brujeria, Oct. 28, Granada. thegranada.com
Diamond Rio, Oct. 28, Ameristar. ameristar.com
Elizabeth Cook with Darrin Bradbury, Oct. 28, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
GRiZ, Oct. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Lee Ritenour, Oct. 28, Folly. follytheater.org
Trombone Shorty, Oct. 28, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Poco, Oct. 29, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Regina Spektor, Oct. 29, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Susan Werner, Oct. 29, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
The Maine with Dreamers and Night Riots, Oct. 30, Granada. thegranada.com
Gogol Bordello, Oct. 31, Granada. thegranada.com
The Used with Glassjaw, Oct. 31, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Yellow Claw, Oct. 31, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Nahko, Nov. 1, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Events/festivals/etc.
Brush Creek Fall Fest, Oct. 27, Brush Creek. kcparks.org
Boo at the Zoo, Oct. 28-29, Kansas City Zoo. kansascityzoo.org
Fall Into Fun Craft & Vendor Fair, Oct. 28, Ararat Shrine Center. eventbrite.com/event/37370863258
Historical Hauntings, Oct. 28, Shawnee Town. shawneetown.org
Holiday Treasures Craft Festival, Oct. 28, Shawnee Civic Center. visitshawneeks.com/event/holiday-treasures-craft-festival
Mildale Farm Fall Fest, Oct. 28, Mildale Farm, Edgerton. jcprd.com/special_events/mildalefarm_fallfest.cfm
Book talks
Walter Isaacson for “Leonardo Da Vinci,” Oct. 27, Unity Temple on the Plaza. rainydaybooks.com
