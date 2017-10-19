Russian opposition divided over TV host's presidential bid

FILE - In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2012, Russian socialite and TV host Ksenia Sobchak, daughter of the late St. Petersburg mayor, Anatoly Sobchak, speaks to journalists during her interview in the Echo Moskvy

Echo of Moscow) radio station in Moscow, Russia. The 35-year old Sobchak who gained her celebrity status by hosting a TV shows, said in a YouTube video posted Wednesday Oct. 18, 2017, that she has decided to run for president of Russia in March's election.