Updated Halloween events: Haunted houses, parades, pumpkins, mazes

Haunted houses and tours
Through Oct. 28
Haunted Ghost Tours
Tour of 1859 Jail and Marshal’s Home and covered wagon ride around the Independence Square to learn more grisly history. 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27-28. 217 N. Main. jchs.org, 816-252-7454. $15-$20.
Through Oct. 31
3rd Street Asylum
Haunted house in abandoned high school. Hours vary, Oct. 19-22, 26-29 and 31. 200 E. Third, Bonner Springs. 3rdstreetasylum.com. $25.
Edge of Hell, Beast and Macabre Cinema
The West Bottoms is home to three of the Midwest’s top haunted attractions. Edge of Hell and Beast are open 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, plus Oct. 22 and Oct. 26-31, through Nov. 4. Macabre Cinema is open 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, plus Oct. 22 and Oct. 26-31. 1300 W. 12th. edgeofhell.com, kcbeast.com and macabrecinema.com, 816-842-4280. $27.
Mount Washington Manor Haunted House
Family-friendly experience in 95-year-old Masonic temple. 7-11:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 9515 E. Independence Ave., Independence. eventbrite.com. Phone. $5-$10.
Oct. 20-21 and 27-28
Ghost Tours
Tours leave every 15 minutes. 6:30 p.m. Wornall House, 6115 Wornall. wornallmajors.org, 816-444-1858. $15.
Oct. 20-21 and 27-28
Paranormal Investigations
10 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. Wornall House, 6115 Wornall. wornallmajors.org, 816-444-1858. $50.
Oct. 20 and 27
Paranormal Nights
Kansas City Paranormal. 8 p.m. Dillingham Home & Museum, 101 S.W. 15th, Blue Springs. eventbrite.com/event/38297987311. $50.
Oct. 21 and 28
Fort Leavenworth Haunted Tours
7 p.m. Old U.S. Disciplinary Barracks 1301 N. Warehouse, Fort Leavenworth. ffam.us. $15.
Oct. 21
Paranormal Investigation
5:30 and 8 p.m. Missouri Town 1855, 8010 E. Park, Lee’s Summit. makeyourdayhere.com, 816-229-8980. $15.
Oct. 28
Cemetery Crawl
9 a.m.-4 p.m. National Frontier Trails Museum, 318 W. Pacific, Independence. ci.independence.mo.us/nftm, 816-325-7575. $25.
Paranormal Night
Kansas City Paranormal. 8 p.m. McInteer Mansion, 1301 Kansas, Atchison. eventbrite.com/event/37970811720. $50.
Walk With Civil War Spirits
7 p.m. Lone Jack Civil War Museum, 301 S. Bynum, Lone Jack. historiclonejack.org, 816-697-8833. $5.
Forests and fun
Through Oct. 29
Exiled KC
Hike more than a mile through dark, creepy forest. 7:30 p.m.-midnight Oct. 20-21 and 26-29. ZipKC, 12829 Loring, Bonner Springs. exiledkc.com, 913-276-0018. $25.
Oct. 20-21 and 27-28
Enchanted Forest
7-9 p.m. George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck, Independence. georgeowensnaturepark.org, 816-325-7115. $3.
Oct. 20-21
Glow Jack-O’-Lantern Festival
Hundreds of carved pumpkins along a one-mile trail. 4-10 p.m. Powell Gardens, 1609 N.W. U.S. 50, Kingsville. powellgardens.org, 816-697-2600. $5-$12.
Oct. 20-22
Fairy Tale Forest
Trail lighted by more than 100 jack-o’-lanterns and populated by fun characters. 5:30-8 p.m. Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, 407 N. Lafrenz, Liberty. naturesanctuary.com, 816-781-8598. $25 for family until Oct. 19; $8 at gate.
Oct. 21
Fright Night
Log cabins, homes and wooded areas filled with frights. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 N.E. Barry. shoalcreeklivinghistorymuseum.com, 816-792-2655. $10.
Oct. 26
Enchanted Forest
Puppets, musicians and singers along trail around Rose’s Pond. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road, Lenexa. lenexa.com, 913-477-7500. Free.
Pumpkins and corn mazes
Through Oct. 28
Shuck’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Also, petting zoo, playground, train ride and zipline. 6-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. 20156 S. Missouri 291, Pleasant Hill. shucksmaze.com, 816-944-3650. $4-$11.
Through Oct. 29
Liberty Corn Maze
Maze design is “Farm to Table.” 5-10 p.m. Friday (10 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 20), 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 17607 N.E. 52nd, Liberty. libertycornmaze.wix.com/liberty-corn-maze, 816-820-5388. $8-$10.
Through Oct. 31
Carolyn’s Country Cousins Pumpkin Patch
Train and wagon rides, pig races, petting farm and live entertainment. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 17607 N.E. 52nd, Liberty. carolynscountrycousins.com. $8.95-$20.
Faulkner’s Pumpkin Ranch
Pumpkins, hayrides, pony rides, zipline, petting farm and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Faulkner’s Ranch, 10600 Raytown Road. faulknersranch.com/pumpkin-season, 816-761-5055. $5-$9.
Johnson Farms
Pumpkins, hayrides, play areas and farm animals. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 17701 Holmes, Belton. johnsonfarms.net, 816-331-1067. $7-$13.
KC Pumpkin Patch
Stage shows, paintball gallery, haunted trailer, concessions and more in addition to pumpkins and gourds. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. 13875 S. Gardner, Olathe. kcpumpkinpatch.com. $5-$9.95.
Louisburg Cider Mill Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 14730 Kansas 68, Louisburg. louisburgcidermill.com, 913-837-5202. $6-$10.
Pumpkin Hollow
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer, Overland Park. drfarmstead.org. $9-$10.
Through Nov. 2
Fall Festival
Pumpkin patch, hayrides and country store. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Weston Red Barn Farm. westonredbarnfarm.com, 816-386-5437. Free.
Oct. 20-21 and 27-28
Haunted Maze
7-10 p.m. Sylvia Bailey Farm Park, 1800 S.E. Ranson, Lee’s Summit. lsparks.net, 816-969-1500. $5.
Oct. 21
Pumpkins on Parade
Hundreds of pumpkins carved by students, artists, community groups and others will line the trails through woods. 4:30-9 p.m. Cave Springs Park, 8701 Gregory. cavespring.org/pumpkins-on-parade-2017, 816-659-1945. Free.
Festivals, parades and special events
Oct. 20-21 and 27-28
Night of the Living Farm
Scary and non-scary activities alike. 6-9 p.m. Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer, Overland Park. drfarmstead.org. $9-$10.
Oct. 21
Halloween Happening
2-3:30 p.m. Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive. merriam.org/162/merriam-marketplace, 913-322-5550. Free.
Harvest Fest and Food Truck Crawl
3-9 p.m. Riverfest Park, De Soto. kcharvestfest.com. Free.
Spooky Springs Halloween Bash
5 p.m. Adam’s Pointe Golf Course, 1601 N.E. R.D. Mize, Blue Springs. bluespringsgov.com, 816-228-0137. $8.
Oct. 21-22
Hoots and Howls
Pumpkin smashings through day. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive. kansascityzoo.org. 816-513-5800. Included in admission, $11.50-$14.50.
Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29
Underwater Pumpkin Carving
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sea Life Kansas City, 2745 Grand. visitsealife.com/kansas-city. 816-471-4386. Included in regular admission, $12-$20.
Oct. 22
Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead
Live music by Pablo Sanheza’s Latin Quintet and puppetry by StoneLion Puppet Theatre. 1-4 p.m. Kansas City Museum at Corinthian Hall, 3218 Gladstone. kansascitymuseum.org, 816-513-0720. Free.
Oct. 28
Historical Hauntings
Hayrides, farmstead tours, trick-or-treating and costume contests. 6-8:30 p.m. Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th. shawneetown.org. 913-248-2360. Free; $1 suggested donation.
Halloween: Winter Is Here!
Twelve parties and costume contest with $15,000 in prizes. 7 p.m. Kansas City Live, 14th and Walnut. powerandlightdistrict.com. $25.
Independence Halloween Parade
10 a.m. Historic Independence Square. ichamber.biz. Free.
Pumpkin Palooza
Free treats, music, hayrides, bounce house and other activities. 6-8 p.m. Memorial Park, 602 Maurer Parkway, Belton. beltonparks.org. 816-348-7400. Free.
Nov. 4
Central Avenue Dia de los Muertos Parade
6 p.m. Sixth Street to 17th Street on Central Avenue, Kansas City, Kan., 913-707-4622. cabakck.org/dia-de-muertos. Free.
Nov. 5
Día De Los Muertos
Annual Day of the Dead Festival. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak. nelson-atkins.org, 816-751-1278. Free.
More kids’ stuff
Through Oct. 29
Fall Harvest Days
Hayrides, hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows. Noon-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Paradise Park, 1021 N.E. Colbern, Lee’s Summit. paradise-park.com, 816-246-5224. $7.
Oct. 20
Friday Fright Night
6-8 p.m. Oak Grove Park, Gladstone. gladstone.mo.us, 816-423-4200. $2 or two canned goods.
Oct. 21-22 and 28-29
Brick or Treat
Legoland Discovery Center, 2475 Grand. legolanddiscoverycenter.com/kansascity, 816-471-4386. $15-$19.
Oct. 22
Kansas City Halloween Extravaganza
Superheroes, princesses and other costumed characters will be on hand for face painting, contests, music and more. 2-5 p.m. Union Station, 30 W. Pershing. eventbrite.com. $9.
Oct. 26
Halloween Boo Bash
Games, contests, candy and other activities. 6-8 p.m. Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th, Gardner. gardnerkansas.gov, 913-856-0936. $2-$4.
Oct. 28
Boos, Barks & Badges Halloween Parade
Costume contest followed by parade and trick-or-treating. 9 a.m. City Hall Plaza, Lee’s Summit. downtownls.org, 816-246-6598. Free.
Halloween Trunk or Treat
2-4 p.m. Wyandotte County Fairgrounds, 13700 Polfer, Kansas City, Kan. visitkansascityks.com. $5.
Kid Safe Halloween
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 N.E. Barry. shoalcreeklivinghistorymuseum.com, 816-792-2655. Free.
Healthy Halloween Spooktacular
Photo booth, creepy crafts, haunted hallway and healthy snacks. 9-11 a.m. Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood, Roeland Park. jcprd.com, 913-826-3160. Free.
Spookfest
5-8 p.m. Science City, Union Station. unionstation.org/sciencecity. $6-$8.
Trick-or-Treating
2-4 p.m. Downtown Overland Park. downtownop.org/halloween. Free.
Trick-or-Treat on Main Street
10 a.m.-noon. Main Street, between 10th and 12th Streets, Blue Springs. business.bluespringschamber.com. Free.
Trunk or Treat
3-5 p.m. Liberty Hospital, 2525 Glenn Hendren. thelibertyclinic.com. Free.
Oct. 28-29
Boo-Tastic Fun
Photos with Wicked Queen, StoneLion Puppet Theatre and other entertainment. Noon-4 p.m. Crown Center Shops, Level 1 Atrium. crowncenter.com, 816-274-8444. Free.
Oct. 29-30
Boo at the Zoo
Children can trick-or-treat while enjoying Halloween-themed activities and entertainment. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive. kansascityzoo.org, 816-513-5800. Included in admission, $11.50-$14.50.
Oct. 31
Brookside Trick or Treat Street
4-6 p.m. Brookside Shopping District, 63rd and Wornall. brooksidekc.org, 816-523-5553. Free.
Northland Halloween
5-9 p.m. Zona Rosa, 8721 N. Stoddard. northlandhalloween.org, 816-587-8180. Free.
Spooktacular Strings
Children’s event with symphony performance and instrument petting zoo. 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway. kcsymphony.org, 816-471-0400. $5.
Trick or Treat
5:30-8 p.m. Alcott Arts Center, 180 S. 18th, Kansas City, Kan. alcottartscenter.org, 913-233-2787. Free.
Sporty stuff
Oct. 28
The Running Dead 5K
Free zombie makeup. 11 a.m. Kansas City Renaissance Festival, Bonner Springs. runningdeadkc.com, 913-721-2110. $30-$40.
Monster Dash 5K
Plus Lil Monsters Fun Run ($12-$15). 7 p.m. City Market, 20 E. Fifth. kcmonsterdash.com, 816-569-4508. $32-$40.
Spooky Skate
Costume contest, games, trunk and treat and photo booth. 2-4 p.m. Line Creek Community Center, 5940 N.W. Waukomis. kcparks.org. 816-513-0760. $6 (free if you wear costume).
Other entertainment
Through Oct. 22
“The Rocky Horror Show”
Nick Padgett’s production of Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show.” 8 p.m. Prohibition Hall, 1118 McGee. rockyhorrorkc.com. $25.
Through Oct. 29
Halloween Haunt
Seven roller coasters, eight mazes, six skeleton-key rooms, scare zones, all-new acrobat show and more. 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Worlds of Fun, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave. worldsoffun.com, 816-454-4545. $37-$59.
Through Nov. 4
“Chainsaw the Musical”
Kokopelli Theatre Company. 8 p.m. Oct. 19-21 and 25-28, 6 p.m. Oct. 29, 7 and 10 p.m. Oct. 31, 8 p.m. Nov. 2-4; closes Nov. 4. Arts Asylum, 1000 E. Ninth. eventbrite.com/event/36446009997. $25.
Through Nov. 10
“Click Clack Boo: A Tricky Treat”
Theatre for Young America. 10 a.m. Oct. 19, 10:15 a.m. and noon Oct. 20, 2 p.m. Oct. 21, 10 a.m. Oct. 24, 10 a.m. and noon Oct. 25, 10 a.m. Oct. 26, 10 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. Oct. 27, 2 p.m. Oct. 28, 10 and 11:45 a.m. Oct. 30, 10 a.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 10 and 11:45 a.m. Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Nov. 4, 10 a.m. Nov. 7, 10:15 a.m. Nov. 8-9, 10 and 11:45 a.m. Nov. 10; closes Nov. 10. H&R Block City Stage Theater, Union Station, 30 W. Pershing. unionstation.org or tya.org, 816-460-2020 or 816-460-2083. $11.
Oct. 21
Pumpkin Express
Belton, Grandview and Kansas City Railroad 5-mile roundtrip. 3:30 p.m. Belton Depot, 502 E. Walnut, Belton. beltonrailroad.org, 816-331-0630. $10.
“Victorian Funeral Customs”
5-8 p.m. Vaile Victorian Mansion, 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. vailemansion.org, 816-325-7430. $15.
Oct. 24
Radio Free Puppets Halloween Hootenanny
Music by Grapple the Sun and appearance by comedian Jamie Campbell. 7:30. Buffalo Room, 817 Westport. eventbrite.com/event/38475603566. $5-$10.
Oct. 26
Carved
Carving demonstrations by KCAI students, creative libations and shopping. 5-9 p.m. Crestwood Shops, 55th Street between Brookside Boulevard and Oak Street. kcai.edu/event/celebrate-season-us-carved. Free.
Oct. 27
Halloween Party
7 p.m. Belvoir Winery, 1325 Odd Fellows, Liberty. belvoirwinery.com. 816-200-1811. $80.
North Star Community Band Concert: “Freaky Friday”
7:30 p.m. Oak Park High School Auditorium, 825 N.E. 79th Terrace, Gladstone. nstarband.org. Free.
Oct. 27-28
Halloween Bar Crawl
8 p.m. Waldo area, 75th and Wornall. eventbrite.com/event/33434930778 and eventbrite.com/event/33714299377. $15-$20.
Kansas City Horror Play Festival
Six new plays each night. 7 p.m. Buffalo Room, 817 Westport. eventbrite.com/event/37955209052. $20-$35.
Oct. 28
Bacchus Bash
8 p.m. Tiffany Ballroom, Masonic Temple, 903 Harrison. eventbrite.com/event/35206229781. $60-$80.
Burlesque Downtown Underground
Halloween performance for adults. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Opera House KC, 500 Walnut. kcburlesque.com. $15-$25.
City of Fountains Sisters Haunted Pub Crawl
9 p.m. Missie B’s, 805 W. 39th. eventbrite.com/event/38647723381. $35.
“Game of Thrones” Halloween Costume Themed Pub Crawl
5-9 p.m. Westport Ale House, 4128 Broadway. eventbrite.com/event/38666738255. $10-$20.
Growl-O-Ween
Treats for dogs at Plaza shops, photos and costume contest. Noon-3 p.m. Mill Creek Park, 50 W. 47th. countryclubplaza.com/event/growl-o-ween-with-three-dog-bakery, 816-753-3647. $10-$15 per dog.
Halloween Bash: Kansas City
10 p.m. KC Mingles, 8625 Troost. eventbrite.com/event/37651203764. $25-$350.
Oct. 28-29
Prowl-o-Ween Festival
Haunted house, trick-or-treating and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29. Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory, 3783 Kansas 68, Louisburg. saveoursiberians.org. $9.
Oct. 29
BarkHappy KC Masquerade Bash
Dog treats and goody bags. Benefits Wayside Waifs. 6 p.m. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 4040 Mill. eventbrite.com/event/38371292569. $12-$15.
Overland Park Orchestra Halloween Concert
3 p.m. Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty, Overland Park. oporchestra.com. 913-268-7376. Free.
SocialHeart’s Rockin’ Halloween
6-11 p.m. Record Bar, 1520 Grand. social-heart.org/event/rockin-halloween-2017. $15-$20.
Oct. 31
Bar K’s Howl-O-Weenie Bash
Haunted dog house, trick-or-treating and goodie bags. 7 p.m. Bar K Lab, 515 Liberty. barkdogbar.com. $5-$15.
Foxy By Proxy Revue’s Halloween Hextravaganza
9 p.m. Liberty Hall, 644 Massachusetts, Lawrence. libertyhall.net, 785-749-1972. $12-$15.
Screenland at the Symphony: “Nosferatu”
With organist Dorothy Papadakos. 7 p.m. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway. kcsymphony.org, 816-471-0400. $25-$45.
Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
Comments