Gord Downie, lead singer of The Tragically Hip, has died

FILE - In this May 5, 2017 file photo, lead singer of The Tragically Hip Gord Downie salutes fans during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Toronto. The widely revered lead singer died Tuesday night, Oct. 17, 2017. He was 53. The Canadian Press via AP File Frank Gunn