Helmet maker vows fight against Hernandez concussion lawsuit

FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberations at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Football helmet maker Riddell says it intends to vigorously defend its products and its reputation against concussion-related lawsuits like one lawyers for late Hernandez have filed in Massachusetts against it and the NFL. Hernandez's attorneys filed a federal lawsuit last month after Hernandez killed himself in prison and an autopsy revealed he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disease found in people who've suffered repetitive brain trauma such as concussions. The lawsuit was refiled Monday, Oct. 16. Stephan Savoia, Pool AP Photo