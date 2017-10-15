Entertainment

Crew win 1-0, spoil Kaka's final game with Orlando City

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 7:25 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Ola Kamara scored his 17th goal of the season on his birthday and the Columbus Crew beat Orlando City 1-0 on Sunday to spoil Kaka's final game with the Lions.

Kaka, the 35-year-old Brazilian soccer star, announced on Wednesday he would not re-sign with Orlando City after a three-year run with the expansion team.

"A lot of emotions today," Kaka said after the game. "It was a special day for me because the whole day keeps reminding the past three years — everything that already happened in this city, with this club."

Kamara scored on an easy redirection in the 67th minute. Federico Higuain found an open Hector Jimenez along the left side for a cross in front of goal to an unmarked Kamara.

Columbus (16-12-5) sits in fifth in the Eastern Conference, three points back of second-place New York City FC.

Zack Steffen kept Orlando City (10-14-9) scoreless for his ninth shutout, which is the most by a goalkeeper in his first year of MLS play.

