Entertainment

Vegas shooting victim remembered as devoted mom, wife

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 10:17 PM

ENOCH, Utah

Las Vegas shooting victim Heather Warino Alvarado is being memorialized as a devoted wife and mother at a funeral in her southern Utah home town.

The 35-year-old Warino Alvarado was killed in the Oct. 1 shooting at country music festival while with her teenage daughter, who was unharmed.

The Spectrum newspaper reports that at the funeral held Friday in the small city of Enoch, close friend and former neighbor Kailye Jones remembered how Heather would wish it was time to pick her kids up from school shortly after dropping them off because she missed them so much.

Warino Alvarado ran an in-home day care center and was married to a Cedar City firefighter. They had three children.

She was among the 58 people killed in the massacre. Hundreds of others were wounded.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'The Outhouse The Film 1985-1997,' about a fabled punk house outside Lawrence

    Filmmaker Brad Norman has spent the last few years collecting memories about the Outhouse, the fabled house of punk music set in the cornfields outside Lawrence, Kan. in the late 80s, early 90s.

'The Outhouse The Film 1985-1997,' about a fabled punk house outside Lawrence

'The Outhouse The Film 1985-1997,' about a fabled punk house outside Lawrence 4:55

'The Outhouse The Film 1985-1997,' about a fabled punk house outside Lawrence
Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko 3:25

Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko
A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues

View More Video