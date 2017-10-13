Entertainment

Hiking, biking path offers Matthaei Botanical Gardens link

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 4:28 AM

ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich.

A hiking and biking path connecting botanical gardens at the University of Michigan's with the area's network of trail systems is opening this weekend.

The public is invited to the debut the Matthaei Botanical Gardens Trail in the Ann Arbor area on Saturday.

The 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) paved trail provides a nonmotorized link from the gardens to Washtenaw County's Parker Mill Park with connections to the regional Border-to-Border Trail, the local Gallup Park pathway and the University of Michigan's Nichols Arboretum and Central Campus.

The completed trail caps a multiyear collaboration involving the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor Township and others. The trail was built on university-owned land in the township.

___

Online:

http://www.lsa.umich.edu/mbg

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko

    Star Sessions featured the country, folk and old-time music of guitarist Scott Hrabko with host Timothy Finn at the Blue Room in the Historic 18th & Vine District on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. With his band, the Rabbits, Hrabko has released two albums, “Gone Places” and “Biscuits and Gravy.” His music is available at scotthrabko.com. This clip features the song "Baby You Know Me."

Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko

Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko 3:25

Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko
A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues
The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll 1:19

The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll

View More Video