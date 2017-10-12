FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo Toi-Lin Kelly reacts as she is interviewed by The Associated Press about her fiance Marion "Suge" Knight at his defense attorney's offices in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. Kelly has been sentenced for selling a video that was sealed evidence in Knight's murder trial. Kelly pleaded no contest Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, to conspiracy to violate a court order. A Los Angeles judge sentenced her to 100 hours of community service and she also must pay $55,000 to a hamburger stand in Compton that provided surveillance video.
FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo Toi-Lin Kelly reacts as she is interviewed by The Associated Press about her fiance Marion "Suge" Knight at his defense attorney's offices in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. Kelly has been sentenced for selling a video that was sealed evidence in Knight's murder trial. Kelly pleaded no contest Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, to conspiracy to violate a court order. A Los Angeles judge sentenced her to 100 hours of community service and she also must pay $55,000 to a hamburger stand in Compton that provided surveillance video. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo Toi-Lin Kelly reacts as she is interviewed by The Associated Press about her fiance Marion "Suge" Knight at his defense attorney's offices in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. Kelly has been sentenced for selling a video that was sealed evidence in Knight's murder trial. Kelly pleaded no contest Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, to conspiracy to violate a court order. A Los Angeles judge sentenced her to 100 hours of community service and she also must pay $55,000 to a hamburger stand in Compton that provided surveillance video. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo

Entertainment

"Suge" Knight's girlfriend pleads in video sale case

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 11:52 PM

LOS ANGELES

The girlfriend of Marion "Suge" Knight has been sentenced for selling a video that was sealed evidence in his murder trial.

Toi-Lin Kelly pleaded no contest Thursday to conspiracy to violate a court order. A Los Angeles judge sentenced her to 100 hours of community service.

She also must pay $55,000 to a hamburger stand in Compton that provided surveillance video of Knight hitting two men with his truck two years ago. One man died and Knight is charged with his murder.

The surveillance video was sealed by the court because it was evidence in Knight's trial. Kelly sold the video to tabloid website TMZ for $55,000.

Her business partner, Mark Blankenship, also is facing conspiracy charges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko

    Star Sessions featured the country, folk and old-time music of guitarist Scott Hrabko with host Timothy Finn at the Blue Room in the Historic 18th & Vine District on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. With his band, the Rabbits, Hrabko has released two albums, “Gone Places” and “Biscuits and Gravy.” His music is available at scotthrabko.com. This clip features the song "Baby You Know Me."

Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko

Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko 3:25

Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko
A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues
The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll 1:19

The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll

View More Video