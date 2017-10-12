Entertainment

Trail Blazers radio announcer taking leave of absence

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 7:07 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Brian Wheeler, the longtime play-by-play radio voice of the Portland Trail Blazers, is taking a leave of absence effective immediately for undisclosed health reasons.

There is no timetable for Wheeler's return. He has been a radio announcer for the team for the past 19 seasons and last month signed a multi-year contract extension.

Taking over for Wheeler at the start of the NBA season will be Scott Lynn, a longtime fixture on Portland-area radio and television who relocated to Florida in 2014 and called games for the University of Tampa and Eckerd College.

"Nothing pains me more than to be away from this Trail Blazers team and our amazing fans," Wheeler said in a statement. "I'm appreciative of the organization's belief in my talent as a broadcaster, and for their understanding of my need to manage these personal matters. I look forward to returning to the microphone very soon."

The team's flagship station is AM-620 Rip City Radio.

