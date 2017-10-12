NYC, London police taking fresh look at Weinstein claims

Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko

Star Sessions featured the country, folk and old-time music of guitarist Scott Hrabko with host Timothy Finn at the Blue Room in the Historic 18th & Vine District on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. With his band, the Rabbits, Hrabko has released two albums, “Gone Places” and “Biscuits and Gravy.” His music is available at scotthrabko.com. This clip features the song "Baby You Know Me."