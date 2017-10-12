FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein appears at the amfAR charity gala during the Cannes 70th international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France. New York City prosecutors say they didn’t have enough evidence to prove model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez’s claim that Weinstein groped her in 2015.
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein appears at the amfAR charity gala during the Cannes 70th international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France. New York City prosecutors say they didn’t have enough evidence to prove model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez’s claim that Weinstein groped her in 2015. Photo by Arthur Mola
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein appears at the amfAR charity gala during the Cannes 70th international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France. New York City prosecutors say they didn’t have enough evidence to prove model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez’s claim that Weinstein groped her in 2015. Photo by Arthur Mola

Entertainment

Cannes festival 'dismayed' over Weinstein allegations

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 5:53 AM

PARIS

Cannes film festival officials say they have been "dismayed" to learn about the accusations of sexual violence against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Pierre Lescure, the festival president, and general delegate Thierry Fremaux, wrote in a joint statement: "These actions point to a pattern of behavior that merits only the clearest and most unequivocal condemnation."

Weinstein attended the world-famous festival many times and several movies he produced have been selected in the competition.

"Our thoughts go out to the victims, to those who have had the courage to testify and to all the others," Fremaux and Lescure said. "May this case help us once again to denounce all such serious and unacceptable practices."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko

    Star Sessions featured the country, folk and old-time music of guitarist Scott Hrabko with host Timothy Finn at the Blue Room in the Historic 18th & Vine District on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. With his band, the Rabbits, Hrabko has released two albums, “Gone Places” and “Biscuits and Gravy.” His music is available at scotthrabko.com. This clip features the song "Baby You Know Me."

Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko

Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko 3:25

Star Sessions with Scott Hrabko
A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues
The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll 1:19

The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll

View More Video