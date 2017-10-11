Rare photos by early NASA astronauts being auctioned off

In this 1969 photo released by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module Eagle during the Apollo 11 mission. Astronaut Neil Armstrong, who took the photograph, is reflected in Aldrin's visor. From Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 through Nov. 2., Skinner Auctioneers and Appraisers is selling more than 400 vintage prints of photos, including the photo of Aldrin, made by American astronauts from 1961 to 1972. NASA via AP Neil Armstrong