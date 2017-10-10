Actor Terry Crews says he was sexually assaulted by Hollywood exec in front of his wife

Actor Terry Crews divulged he was sexually assaulted in front of his wife by a Hollywood executive.
Crews wrote about the incident on Twitter: He said he was at an event in 2016 when the executive “came over 2 me and groped my privates.”
Crews wrote about his experience after a number of actresses came forward to say they were sexually assaulted or harassed by Harvey Weinstein, a Hollywood mogul. Like those actresses, Crews did not immediately divulge what happened to him.
“I understand why many women who this happens to let it go,” Crews wrote. “Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No).”
Read Terry Crews’ entire Twitter thread:
This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. (4/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
“240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. (5/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. (7/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless. (16/end)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
