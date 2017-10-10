Terry Crews and wife Rebecca King-Crews during a 2017 event.
Actor Terry Crews says he was sexually assaulted by Hollywood exec in front of his wife

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

October 10, 2017 04:55 PM

Actor Terry Crews divulged he was sexually assaulted in front of his wife by a Hollywood executive.

Crews wrote about the incident on Twitter: He said he was at an event in 2016 when the executive “came over 2 me and groped my privates.”

Crews wrote about his experience after a number of actresses came forward to say they were sexually assaulted or harassed by Harvey Weinstein, a Hollywood mogul. Like those actresses, Crews did not immediately divulge what happened to him.

“I understand why many women who this happens to let it go,” Crews wrote. “Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No).”

Read Terry Crews’ entire Twitter thread:

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

