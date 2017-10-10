KC events Oct. 12-18: ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ ‘Fences,’ iLuminate, Botanical Brewfest

“Fences”
Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Copaken Stage
Denzel Washington and Viola Davis brought the story of a 1950s Pittsburgh family to the masses last year in an Academy Award-winning movie, but the play has been highly regarded for 30 years. As part of August Wilson’s 10-play cycle covering 10 decades, it won the Pulitzer Prize for drama and the Tony Award for best play in 1987. Runs through Nov. 5. 816-235-2700. Tickets are $30-$61 through kcrep.org.
iLuminate
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Carlsen Center Yardley Hall
These dancers not only are not afraid of the dark, they thrive in it. The company known as iLuminate has taken off since finishing third in the sixth season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2011, when its performances in electrified glow-in-the-dark suits wowed audiences. It since has been touring the world with its show of choreographed lighting effects and dance moves. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets to the officially sold-out show were $28-$44 through jccc.edu/theseries.
“King Lear”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Spencer Theatre
Fellow playwright George Bernard Shaw said of Shakespeare’s play about the gradual descent into madness of the title character: “No man will ever write a better tragedy than Lear.” This production, a partnership between Kansas City Actors Theatre and UMKC Theatre and directed by two-time Tony Award winner Ed Stern, will offer a new take on “King Lear.” Runs through Oct. 22. 816-235-6222. Tickets are $15-$40 through kcactors.org or umkctheatre.org.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Sprint Center
We get our annual preseason visit from the NBA, this time matching teams that failed to make last season’s playoffs. The 76ers won only 28 games, but that was a huge improvement over their 10-72 record the previous season. Their ineptitude earned them the top pick in each of the past two NBA drafts (Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz), and they also have former Kansas Jayhawk Joel Embiid. 816-949-7000. Tickets are $7-$127 through sprintcenter.com.
Kansas City Ballet, “Romeo & Juliet”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
The Kansas City Symphony will provide the music composed by Sergei Prokofiev in 1935 for the ballet version of “Romeo & Juliet” as the Kansas City Ballet opens its 60th season. The world premiere choreography by Kansas City Ballet artistic director Devon Carney will complement Prokofiev’s music for William Shakespeare’s centuries-old tale of young romance. Runs through Oct. 22. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-931-8993. Tickets are $35.50-$130.50 through kcballet.org.
Botanical Brewfest
3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Overland Park Arboretum
Visitors can enjoy more than 90 craft beers from 40 breweries in the back-to-nature setting of the arboretum, which will benefit from the event’s proceeds. In addition to the brews, ticket buyers will have access to the gardens and nature trails for the entire day, as well as to food, music, dancing, games and other activities. 913-685-3604. Tickets are $50-$75 through opabg.org.
Fed Up Fest
2:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Crossroads KC
Music will be the main attraction at this benefit for Harvesters — the Community Food Network, but there will be plenty of other activities. Seven bands (highlighted by Cowboy Mouth at 7:30 p.m. and The Strumbellas at 9:55 p.m.) will perform on two stages, while food trucks, breweries, and wine and liquor companies provide refreshments. And attendees can give back to the community by helping pack 10-pound bags of donated apples that will be distributed to families in Harvesters’ region. Tickets are $20-$60 through fedupfestkc.com. General admission will be $25 at door.
Fall Festival
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 14-15, at Shawnee Indian Mission, Fairway
The Haskell Native American Dancers and musicians from the Folk Alliance International will provide the entertainment, and this event will feature an educational component through historical presentations. The mission’s 12 acres and three historic buildings, which served as a school for children from the Shawnee, Delaware and other Indian nations during 1839-1862, will also be the site of vendors, games and Drum Safari for the kids. Free concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 13. 913-262-0867. fairwaykansas.org. $2 suggested donation.
Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh
3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Arrowhead
If it seems as if the Chiefs never beat the Steelers, that’s because they rarely do. They have lost five of the past six meetings, including a demoralizing 18-16 home playoff loss last year (when Pittsburgh didn’t score a touchdown), and they trail the series 22-11 overall. This matchup might take on added significance in the battle for home-field advantage for the AFC playoffs. 816-920-9300. Tickets are $117-$425 through chiefs.com.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston
6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Children’s Mercy Park
Because of a match rescheduled from late August after Hurricane Harvey, Sporting will conclude its 2017 regular-season home schedule against the Dynamo just four days after the same teams play the makeup match in Houston. Both teams are among the eight battling for six playoff spots in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer. Sporting will conclude its regular season Oct. 22 at Real Salt Lake. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $35-$77 through sportingkc.com.
Rupi Kaur
7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, at Helzberg Hall
A 25-year-old Canadian poet, writer, illustrator and performer of Indian descent, Rupi Kaur zoomed to the top of The New York Times best-seller list with her first poetry collection, “Milk and Honey,” in 2014. It has sold more than a million copies and has been translated into more than 30 languages. She will appear live to support her long-awaited second collection, “The Sun and Her Flowers.” Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222 or 913-384-3126. Tickets are $28.50 through kauffmancenter.org or rainydaybooks.com.
“Disgraced”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Unicorn Theatre
In this 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning one-act drama by Ayad Akhtar, a successful Pakistani-American lawyer and his artist wife hold a dinner party for colleagues. When the conversation turns to politics and religion, themes such as Islamophobia and the self-identity of Muslim-American citizens rise to the surface and the interaction becomes heated. Runs through Nov. 12. 816-531-7529. Tickets are $32-$42 through unicorntheatre.org.
Mark Bowden for “Hue 1968: A Turning Point of the American War in Vietnam,” Oct. 18, Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch. rainydaybooks.com
