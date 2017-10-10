Entertainment

Minnie Mouse temporarily shuts down traffic in Richmond

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 5:48 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Minnie Mouse temporarily shut down traffic near a downtown office building in Richmond.

An investigator in a bomb suit could be seen going up the steps leading to the building Monday afternoon after police received a report about the large stuffed animal of the Disney cartoon character.

A police spokeswoman told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that police investigated and determined there was no threat.

Nikita McCormick, an attendant at a nearby parking lot, said the 3-foot high Minnie Mouse wearing a pink outfit was just outside the building's entrance and had a bag sitting on top of it.

Police reopened the street about an hour after they arrived.

