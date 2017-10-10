People start collecting items lost during Vegas shooting

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, investigators work among thousands of personal items at a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Friends and relatives of the victims and other concert-goers who survived returned Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, to reclaim baby strollers, shoes, phones, backpacks and purses left behind in the panic as they fled, at a Family Assistance Center at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo