There’s a sexy Melania Trump costume called ‘Model Wife,’ and people are asking why

If you hadn’t noticed that women’s Halloween costumes keep getting sexier and sexier every season, you probably don’t get invited to many parties.
Sexy teacher. Sexy devil. Sexy cop. Sexy hippie. Sexy soldier. Take your pick.
This season, add the sexy Melania Trump Halloween costume.
Yes, You Can Actually Buy a Sexy Melania Trump Halloween Costume https://t.co/qeGqFQmuW4 pic.twitter.com/9pcwQF1FYH— REDBOOK (@redbookmag) October 6, 2017
“Of course there’s a sexy Melania Trump Halloween costume. Of course,” blares a headline on the news website Mic, which caters to millennials.
What’s most curious about this outfit, Mic notes, is that it exists at all. Past presidents — including George Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — have all been immortalized in Halloween masks.
“But as far as first ladies go, Halloween costume manufacturers have steered clear,” writes Mic.
“There have been Hillary Clinton masks and wigs, and (extremely poorly made) Michelle Obama masks, but we can’t remember an entire pre-packaged costume created to resemble one of the first lady’s outfits.”
(Melania, by the way, has her own mask this Halloween season, too.)
The $69.95 Melania costume is sold by lingerie and costume purveyor Yandy.com and is based on the sky blue cashmere dress with matching suede gloves Trump wore on inauguration day. The elegant ensemble, designed by Ralph Lauren, called to mind Jackie Kennedy’s trademark style.
Yandy’s costume — with the front cut out to reveal the stomach and the skirt cut short to show off thighs — evokes a flight attendant on JetBlue.
Perhaps to avoid a visit from the Secret Service, Yandy doesn’t call the costume the “Melania Trump.”
It’s called “Model Wife.”
We see what you did there.
“Stand by your hubby in this exclusive Model Wife costume featuring a blue crop top with 3/4 length sleeves, a high collar, a wrap front with velcro closure, and a matching high waisted skirt,” reads the costume’s description on Yandy.com.
The white gloves are not included. Neither are stilettos.
But lest you still don’t get the connection, here’s what the company wrote in a press release.
“Inspired by a certain someone’s inaugural ensemble by a Polo-playing design legend, this blue (Tiffany anyone?) sexy take would make you welcome at any house regardless of the color from Milan to Washington.”
One Yandy official told Mic the costume pairs well with the company’s sexy Donald Trump costume for women.
From a style standpoint, the costume could be worse, Allure declared.
But why is this even a thing, the beauty magazine wants to know.
“Sure, the First Lady has a pretty controversial track record when it comes to her fashion choices for political occasions — in fact, it’s become one of her defining traits at this point — so this might be a little wink wink, nudge nudge to acknowledge that,” Allure noted.
“Still, this costume is bad. Please don’t buy it. Be a sexy ghost instead. They always kill at parties.”
