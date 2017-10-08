‘Walking Dead’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ will cross paths, comics creator reveals

Fans of “The Walking Dead” and its prequel, “Fear the Walking Dead,” have long speculated that the two AMC shows could cross over, and now the man who wrote the original comics has thrown those zombie enthusiasts a bone.
At New York Comic Con on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, Robert Kirkman revealed the likelihood of a crossover episode, Vanity Fair reports.
“Fear the Walking Dead” was designed to stand on its own, Kirkman has said. But now “I think that we’ve finally gotten to a place with ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ where it has its own identity where we can play with some things,” he said.
“So what I’m going to say, and this is all I’m going to say, is that there are two ‘Walking Dead’ shows. I’m not going to name them. But there are two. There’s one character that is going to go from one show that I will not name and appear in the other show, which I will not name.”
Kirkman hinted that there are multiple possibilities for the crossover: “Are we going to see an interesting backstory of the ‘Walking Dead’ character showing up in ‘Fear the Walking Dead?’ Or are we going to see a ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ character show up in ‘The Walking Dead’ and see a future version of a character? What could happen? Is it going to be something completely different than that?”
The crossover gained even more traction when a tweet appeared on “The Walking Dead” page with an image of the two shows’ logos and the words “The worlds collide.” The tweet said, “This is real. #crossover #TWD #FearTWD.”
This is real. #crossover #TWD #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/Kr8RwOfkZq— The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 8, 2017
This, of course, led to much speculation on what the crossover might be.
Kim Dickens’ Madison Clark does have a Southern accent on “Fear the Walking Dead,” leading some to speculate that she could be related to someone from the first show, which was originally set in Georgia, EW reports.
Showrunner Dave Erickson, who is leaving “Fear” after the Oct. 15 Season 3 finale, shot down such theories in the past, but Dickens said this summer at San Diego Comic Con that “I think Madison is, probably, might be related to Daryl Dixon,” one of the main characters in “TWD.”
The show runners are notoriously secretive about plots.
