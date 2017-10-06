Nobel Prize for peacemakers, peace seekers comes Friday

FILE - In this Saturday Dec. 10, 2016 file photo, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos accepts the applause during the Peace Prize awarding ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo. Santos was awarded the prize for his efforts to bring Colombia's more than 50-year-long civil war to an end. This year's winner will be announced on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. NTB scanpix POOL via AP, File Haakon Mosvold Larsen