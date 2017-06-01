Entertainment

June 1, 2017 11:06 AM

Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is leaving KCTV and heading to Wichita station

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

KCTV’s Lisa Teachman announced Thursday morning that she’s headed to Wichita’s KSN-TV as chief meteorologist for the station’s broadcast and digital operations.

Teachman, a Wichita area native, will replace meteorologist Dave Freeman, who retired last week after 24 years at the station.

“Friends, I have some news to share,” Teachman wrote on her Facebook page. “I’m excited and honored to be returning to my hometown of Wichita as Chief Meteorologist for KSN-TV.

“Thank you KC for the last 10 years, I greatly appreciate your support and kindness!”

Prior to joining in KCTV in April 2014, Teachman served as a meteorologist and reporter at KMBC for seven years. Prior to that she was a meteorologist and reporter in Baltimore and Huntington, W.Va.

Teachman was born and raised in Haysville, Kan., and began her broadcasting career in 1996 as a KSNW-TV meteorology intern under Freeman.

Teachman will join the station for the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts later this month.

When news of Teachman’s being named the chief meteorologist spread, congratulations began pouring in on social media.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 1:34

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods

Pause
Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park 1:58

Cute dogs invade Kauffman Stadium for Bark at the Park

Sea of sunflowers at Grinter Farms 2:25

Sea of sunflowers at Grinter Farms

Take a ride on Silver Dollar City's Time Traveler roller coaster 2:19

Take a ride on Silver Dollar City's Time Traveler roller coaster

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

Barry Odom reacts to Mizzou's season-opening win 3:47

Barry Odom reacts to Mizzou's season-opening win

Mizzou safety Kaleb Prewett explains defense's struggles 1:18

Mizzou safety Kaleb Prewett explains defense's struggles

A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans 1:52

A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans

Why KC will never see 50 inches of rain 1:00

Why KC will never see 50 inches of rain

  • Watch Megan Day of Lee's Summit on Food Network's 'Chopped' finale

    Barbecue pro Megan Day made it to the finale of Food Network's "Chopped Grill Masters," see her prepare for the appetizer competition.

Watch Megan Day of Lee's Summit on Food Network's 'Chopped' finale

View more video

Entertainment