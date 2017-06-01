Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is leaving KCTV and heading to Wichita station

KCTV’s Lisa Teachman announced Thursday morning that she’s headed to Wichita’s KSN-TV as chief meteorologist for the station’s broadcast and digital operations.
Teachman, a Wichita area native, will replace meteorologist Dave Freeman, who retired last week after 24 years at the station.
“Friends, I have some news to share,” Teachman wrote on her Facebook page. “I’m excited and honored to be returning to my hometown of Wichita as Chief Meteorologist for KSN-TV.
“Thank you KC for the last 10 years, I greatly appreciate your support and kindness!”
Prior to joining in KCTV in April 2014, Teachman served as a meteorologist and reporter at KMBC for seven years. Prior to that she was a meteorologist and reporter in Baltimore and Huntington, W.Va.
Teachman was born and raised in Haysville, Kan., and began her broadcasting career in 1996 as a KSNW-TV meteorology intern under Freeman.
Teachman will join the station for the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts later this month.
When news of Teachman’s being named the chief meteorologist spread, congratulations began pouring in on social media.
