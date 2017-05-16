KC events May 18-24: Kansas City T-Bones, Union Cemetery voices, Naked Magicians

Kansas City Symphony, “Classics Uncorked: Shall We Dance?”
7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Helzberg Hall
It might be hard to stay in your seat for the Kansas City Symphony’s performance of symphonic dance music, which will feature compositions ranging from Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” and Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5 to Copland’s “Hoe-Down” and Mason Bates’ “Warehouse Medicine” from “The B-Sides.” After the concert, attendees can enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or champagne. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. kcsymphony.org. $25-$30.
“Blowin’ in the Wind”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Chestnut Fine Arts Center
Val Fagan, who starred in “Always … Patsy Cline” at the Chestnut in 2014 and 2016 and has performed on stages from Broadway to Las Vegas, will focus on folk music in “Blowin’ in the Wind.” Songs with a message from Peter, Paul and Mary, Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel and others will fill the air. Runs through June 25. 913-764-2121. chestnutfinearts.com. $25-$28.
Kansas City T-Bones vs. Lincoln
7:05 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 19-20, and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at CommunityAmerica Ballpark
It’s the start of a new baseball season in Kansas City, Kan. And for less than half the cost of battling the traffic and attending a Royals game, you can watch the T-Bones go head-to-head with the dreaded Saltdogs. The T-Bones will open their American Association of Independent Professional Baseball season with six consecutive home games. Also vs. Gary SouthShore, Monday-Wednesday, May 22-24. 913-328-5618. tbonesbaseball.com. $6.50-$16.
Wanderlust 108
7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Berkley Riverfront Park
Billed as “the world’s first and only ‘mindful triathlon,’ ” the Wanderlust 108 is a celebration rather than a competition. It consists of a 5K run or walk followed by a 90-minute yoga class and meditation. There also will be food, music, vendors and additional classes and workshops in areas such as aerial yoga, acro-yoga, hooping, walking meditation, photography and essential oils. wanderlust.com/108s. $45.08; picnic lunch, $21.
Heart of America Concours d’Elegance
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Crown Center Square
This car show puts the emphasis on style rather than muscle. Owners of Jaguars, Austin-Healeys, Rolls-Royces and Triumphs will display their classic and classy vehicles, which will be judged for awards in multiple classes. The show is presented by the Heart of America Jaguar Club. 816-274-8444. crowncenter.com. Free.
“Historical Epitaphs, Voices From the Past”
5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Union Cemetery
Here’s an event for the morbidly (or historically) inclined. “Historical Epitaphs, Voices From the Past” is a tour of Kansas City’s oldest public burial ground, with actors portraying some of the more unforgettable citizens buried there. The evening includes drinks and ends with dessert at the sexton’s cottage, where visitors can meet the actors. eventbrite.com/event/33900510339. $20.
Jazz & Jackie Celebration
7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Gem
Two of Kansas City’s greatest claims to fame are jazz music and the Monarchs baseball team, and the Jazz & Jackie Celebration combines them for what should be an entertaining evening. It celebrates the legendary Jackie Robinson, who played for the Monarchs before reaching the major leagues, and his love of jazz. Featured performers will be former New York Yankee and current jazz guitarist Bernie Williams and bassist Julian Vaughn. 816-221-1920. nlbm.com. $25-$35.
The Naked Magicians
8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Uptown
Yes, the act is exactly what the name suggests. Two Australian magicians, Christopher Wayne and Mike Tyler, have nothing up their sleeves, because they don’t wear sleeves. Or shirts. Or pants. They combine their full-frontal magic tricks with witty dialogue and buff bodies. Needless to say, the show is for adults only. 816-753-8665. uptowntheater.com. $25-$65.
Red Hot Chili Peppers
8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Sprint Center
Members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2012, the Chili Peppers haven’t settled for playing nostalgia-based shows like many other popular bands from the 1980s. They released their 11th album, “The Getaway,” last year and are touring in support of it. Lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea have been with the band since its start in 1983 and, despite their advancing years, are still known to play shirtless on occasion. 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $51-$101.
“Road to the Races”
Noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Union Station
Lightning McQueen, the animated talking race car from the “Cars” movies, will be the star attraction at a nationwide tour promoting the upcoming “Cars 3.” Other activities will include a street art booth, an interactive play area, a pit crew that allows visitors to take part in tire-changing and a mobile theater with a preview of the Disney movie. South Plaza parking lot. cars3tour.com. Free.
“Assassins”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Just Off Broadway Theatre
So, what would happen if you put John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald in the same room? They’d break into song, of course. Booth and Oswald are among the nine assassins or would-be assassins who are characters in Stephen Sondheim’s musical, which not surprisingly was controversial when it premiered off-Broadway in 1990. It had a brief run on Broadway 14 years later. Runs through June 11. 816-569-5277. spinningtreetheatre.com. $22-$40.
George Benson and Kenny G
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
Two superstars of smooth jazz have joined forces for The Breezin’ & Breathless Tour, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of guitarist and songwriter George Benson’s “Breezin’” and the 25th anniversary of saxophonist Kenny G’s “Breathless.” Combined, the two have sold more than 125 million albums and won 11 Grammys. Kauffman Center. 816-994-7222. kauffmancenter.org. $85.50-$135.50.
“The Realistic Joneses”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at H&R Block City Stage Theater
A drama with lots of humor, “The Realistic Joneses” by Will Eno is a case of the Joneses keeping up with the Joneses. A suburban couple named Jones finds that the new next-door neighbors are also named Jones, and relationships among the four characters begin to intertwine. The play won two Drama Desk Special Awards after a 105-performance run on Broadway in 2014. Runs through June 11. 816-361-5228. kcactors.org. $15-$40.
