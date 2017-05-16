Like coloring books? This online club is designed for you

Bust out your best crayons, colored pencils and markers, coloring book addicts: A new online club is offering unlimited access to more than 1,000 printable designs for a monthly fee.
Posh Coloring Studio is like Netflix for coloring books. The website, launched this month by Kansas City’s Andrews McMeel Universal and Iowa-based Meredith Corp., is a coloring book club for adults with downloadable designs from artists such as Thomas Kinkade, Flora Chang, Brett Ostronic and Deborah Muller.
Meredith publications Martha Stewart Living, Shape and Better Homes & Gardens also contribute pages to Posh Coloring Studio, which adds more than 50 designs every month.
Subscribers who sign up for annual or quarterly membership plans pay a monthly fee of $5.99 to $7.99. They also get access to coloring tips, trends and a social community of coloring book fans who want to share their masterpieces.
Coloring books have exploded in popularity in recent years, and not just with kids. More than 12 million adult coloring books were sold in 2015, compared to 1 million sold in 2014, according to Nielsen.
The boom could be a result of recent studies that have shown art therapy (coloring included) can help ease stress and promote mindfulness — even if you don’t always color inside the lines.
