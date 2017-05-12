Did the epic Battle4KC lightsaber battle set a world record?

Well, Kansas City. Your force was strong, but in the end not quite strong enough (for a world record, anyway).
Nearly 2,500 flocked to Berkley Riverfront Park to attend the “Battle4KC Lifesaver Star Wars Battle,” an event organized by Friends of the River KC and Port KC to help raise awareness and funds for the Children’s Mercy Cystic Fibrosis Endocrine Clinic and break the Guinness World Record for biggest lightsaber battle.
Since this would be the first-ever recorded attempt at a biggest lightsaber battle record, the onus fell on the Guinness organization to set the attendance benchmark.
Guinness decided on 3,500. Battle4KC brought out 2,460 people.
“Not making the record was a tough pill to swallow for sure,” says organizer Stefan White. “But we still achieved our number one goal of raising awareness for cystic fibrosis.”
Official numbers haven’t been released by the hospital yet, but White says the event helped raise more than $30,000 for Children’s Mercy and its Cystic Fibrosis Endocrine Center, one of the foremost cystic fibrosis clinics in the country. Tickets to the event started at $10, which included a lightsaber.
“Raising the awareness around cystic fibrosis and having people in the park to enjoy each other’s company made this all worth it,” White says. “There wasn’t a single fight, a single argument or anything. It was just people coming together for a great time.”
White says his favorite part about the event has been looking at the recap pictures and seeing the joy the event brought.
“Seeing everyone smile and laugh and have a good time, and having the chance to bring people to the park and remind them that it’s open for anyone to enjoy, for me, being able to do that is a win.”
But what about those extra lightsabers?
White previously shared that he bought 10,000 lightsabers for Battle4KC.
“I have no problem whipping those babies back out next year,” White says.
“We will absolutely do Battle4KC next year,” he adds. “We’re moving full speed ahead and have got our eyes and ears open and are taking suggestions on how to make this bigger and better next year.”
Aaron Randle: 816-234-4060, @aaronronel
