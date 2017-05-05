Photo tour: Slow down and soak in the European ambiance of this Westwood Hills block

The shops on this block of State Line Road in Westwood Hills might be just as at home in Paris or London as they are in suburban Kansas City.
It’s not so much the Tudor-style architecture as it is the spirit of the businesses that all encourage you to slow down and enjoy life. There is an emphasis on quality, not quantity, from the finely crafted sweets of Annedore’s Fine Chocolates to the fragrant, abundant colors of the Little Flower Shop or the patio at Hi Hat Coffee and, finally, the purposely Parisian style of the newcomer, the Little Shop Next Door.
On Tuesdays the Coffee Boys gather at Hi Hat Coffee to tackle issues from science to medicine to politics. “We have such great conversations,” said Grant Mallett. The group of retired professionals includes musicians, doctors, writers and attorneys. What could be more European than lingering over a cup of coffee and lively conversation?
The bright, airy Little Flower Shop is awash in white and marble, which allows the vibrant colors of the hand-selected flower assortments to come to the forefront. Here, flowers aren’t just for special occasions. They demand to be part of everyday life.
Next door, Leslie Brett, wife of Royals Hall of Famer George Brett, has opened the appropriately named Little Shop Next Door, which features an assortment of gifts for all ages, home decor, clothing and jewelry. “We have a little bit of everything,” she said. “Shopping has become so homogenized. People still love a nice little boutique to shop in. There are people who want to shop local.”
Two doors down, Annedore’s is filled with artful truffles and a beautiful array of French macarons. “We are trying to create a shopping experience and unique chocolate,” said owner Sheri Weedman. “You can actually see the chocolate being made. These are artisans.” And indeed, through a plate glass window passersby can see chocolatier Rachel Freeman crafting delicate pieces of candy. “We care about what we are doing,” said Weedman.
Westwood Hills begs you to stop and smell the flowers — and perhaps sip a latte or nibble on a truffle while you’re at it.
Comments