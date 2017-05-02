Cinco de Mayo events in Kansas City area

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
This is the largest and longest-running celebration of its kind in the region, attracting more than 5,000 people and featuring activities for adults and children, authentic food, live entertainment, local vendors and more. The Cinco de Mayo 5-Qué helps kick off the celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday with a 5K run/walk, 1K walk and kids’ fun run. May 6-7, Guadalupe Center. $12-$40 for running events. guadalupecenters.org and cincodemayo5que.com
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
Live mariachi music. 11 a.m. May 5. Port Fonda, Westport and Lawrence. portfonda.com
Tent Party
3 p.m. May 5; live music by Crosswind Band, 6 p.m. Habanero’s, Lee’s Summit. eatathabaneros.com
Michelle Moonshine Hawkins
Will perform as part of Cinco de Mayo fiesta. 5 p.m. May 5. Taco Republic, Kansas City, Kan. eattacorepublic.com
Campanas de America
Mariachi band ensemble. 8:30 p.m. May 5. $20-$30. Ameristar. kansascity.ameristar.com
Cinco de Mana’
Revolucion de Amor will perform. 9 p.m. May 5. $11-$20. VooDoo, Harrah’s. caesars.com/harrahs-kansas-city/events/voodoo_calendar
Family Fun Fiesta
Cultural crafts by Mattie Rhodes Center and dance/musical performances. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6-7. Kansas City Zoo. kansascityzoo.org
