May 02, 2017 4:40 PM

Cinco de Mayo events in Kansas City area

By Dan Kelly

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

This is the largest and longest-running celebration of its kind in the region, attracting more than 5,000 people and featuring activities for adults and children, authentic food, live entertainment, local vendors and more. The Cinco de Mayo 5-Qué helps kick off the celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday with a 5K run/walk, 1K walk and kids’ fun run. May 6-7, Guadalupe Center. $12-$40 for running events. guadalupecenters.org and cincodemayo5que.com

Live mariachi music. 11 a.m. May 5. Port Fonda, Westport and Lawrence. portfonda.com

Tent Party

3 p.m. May 5; live music by Crosswind Band, 6 p.m. Habanero’s, Lee’s Summit. eatathabaneros.com

Michelle Moonshine Hawkins

Will perform as part of Cinco de Mayo fiesta. 5 p.m. May 5. Taco Republic, Kansas City, Kan. eattacorepublic.com

Campanas de America

Mariachi band ensemble. 8:30 p.m. May 5. $20-$30. Ameristar. kansascity.ameristar.com

Cinco de Mana’

Revolucion de Amor will perform. 9 p.m. May 5. $11-$20. VooDoo, Harrah’s. caesars.com/harrahs-kansas-city/events/voodoo_calendar

Family Fun Fiesta

Cultural crafts by Mattie Rhodes Center and dance/musical performances. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6-7. Kansas City Zoo. kansascityzoo.org

