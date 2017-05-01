This Week in KC, May 4-7: Kevin Pollak, Middle of the Map Fest, Brookside Art Annual

Casting Crowns
7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Mark Hall, lead singer of this seven-member Christian group that formed in 1999, is also the leader of his church youth group in McDonough, Ga., and says all the band’s songs are derived from lessons he has taught his students. The Grammy and Dove award-winning band is touring in support of its most recent album, “The Very Next Thing.” Danny Gokey, a former “American Idol” finalist, and the group Unspoken also will play. 816-442-6100. silversteineyecentersarena.com. $33-$63.
Kevin Pollak
7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 5; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, May 6; at Kansas City Improv
Despite having played characters in “A Few Good Men,” “The Usual Suspects,” “Casino” and about 60 other movies, Kevin Pollak always returns to his roots in stand-up. The San Francisco native, known for his spot-on impersonations, has been doing comedy since he was 10 years old and began landing paying gigs right out of high school. 816-759-5233. improvkc.com. $25-$30.
Middle of the Map Fest
Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6, at multiple venues
Music is the sole focus of this spring’s Middle of the Map, but there are so many acts performing at so many venues we can only scratch the surface here. Thursday’s highlight will be pop duo Lewis Del Mar at 9:30 p.m. at the Madrid. Singer/songwriter Jason Isbell will take the stage at 9:15 p.m. Friday at the Uptown. And on Saturday, hip-hop trio De La Soul is scheduled to play at 10:05 p.m. at Crossroads KC. middleofthemapfest.com. Three-day pass, $75-$125; Thursday, $20; Friday, $35-$65; Saturday, $35-$65.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’
Opening Thursday
Marvel’s first “Guardians” grossed more than $773 million worldwide. The sequel brings back Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as they explore exactly who is Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. Rated PG-13. Also opening this week: “The Dinner,” a thriller featuring Richard Gere and Laura Linney; and “Risk,” a documentary on WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange.
Brookside Art Annual
5-9 p.m. Friday, May 5; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, May 6; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 7; at Brookside Shopping District
The area’s first major art show of the year typically attracts more than 70,000 people to view works of artists from around the country. In addition to the paintings, sculptures and photographs, the festival offers children’s activities on Saturday and Sunday, music in the evenings and food booths operated by local restaurants. brooksidekc.org/art-annual. Free.
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7, at Guadalupe Center
This is the largest and longest-running celebration of its kind in the region, attracting more than 5,000 people and featuring activities for adults and children, authentic food, live entertainment, local vendors and more. The Cinco de Mayo 5-Qué helps kick off the celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday with a 5K run/walk, 1K walk and kids’ fun run. guadalupecenters.org and cincodemayo5que.com. $12-$35 for running events.
Colin Kane
7:45 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 5-6, at Stanford’s Comedy Club
Those who prefer their comedy PG-rated and family-friendly might want to sit this one out. Colin Kane, a 37-year-old New Yorker, is known for his insult comedy style and backs down from no subject, no matter how politically incorrect it might be. Kane also is a budding actor; he appeared in the 2015 movie comedy “The Wedding Ringer” starring Kevin Hart. 913-400-7500. stanfordscomedyclub.com. $12-$45.
Garth Brooks
Opens 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Sprint Center
Even if you’re not a country music fan, you probably would enjoy a Garth Brooks concert. The singing showman obviously is a Kansas City favorite, having expanded his appearance to seven shows because of the demand for tickets. In 2007, he helped open the Sprint Center with nine sellout shows. Also playing will be his wife, Trisha Yearwood. Also, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7, 7 p.m. May 12, 7:30 p.m. May 13. 816-949-7100. sprintcenter.com. $74.98.
Kansas City Burlesque Festival
7 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 5-6, at Musical Theater Heritage
The 2017 Queen of Kansas City Burlesque will be crowned Saturday evening, when performers from around the world will compete in front of a panel of judges. A second show Saturday will offer a revue of eclectic performances. Friday also will feature two shows, with the late show being of a steamier variety. kcburlesque.com. $17.50-$40.
Royals vs. Indians
7:15 p.m. Friday, May 5; 3:15 p.m. Saturday, May 6; 1:15 p.m. Sunday, May 7; at Kauffman Stadium
If you want to look on the bright side of the Royals’ early-season struggles, at least they aren’t buried so far behind the top teams in the American League Central standings that they have no hope for recovery. One reason is that the defending champion Cleveland Indians have had some difficulties as well. Three victories over the Indians would go a long way in helping the Royals become possible contenders again. 800-676-9257. kansascity.royals.mlb.com. $19-$250.
“Antony and Cleopatra”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Spencer Theatre
William Shakespeare’s original tragedy by this name dates to about 1607, but this is a new version in which playwright Christopher Chen has translated the Bard’s words into contemporary English. As part of the Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s OriginKC New Works Festival, the play will be produced by KC Rep and UMKC’s Department of Theatre. Runs through May 14. 816-235-2700. kcrep.org. $20.
Kansas City Symphony, “War and Remembrance With Britten”
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 5-6; 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7; at Kauffman Center
Honoring the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I, the Symphony will present Britten’s “War Requiem,” in which the English composer combined musical settings of the traditional Latin Mass for the Dead with World War I poems by Wilfred Owen. Joining conductor Michael Stern and the Symphony will be the Kansas City Symphony Chorus directed by Charles Bruffy and soloists Christine Brewer, Anthony Dean Griffey and Stephen Powell. Helzberg Hall. 816-471-0400. kcsymphony.org. $23-$93.
Owen/Cox Dance Group
8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Folly
In collaboration with the Island Moving Co. of Newport, R.I., the local Owen/Cox Dance Group will present “Inland Roads.” The diverse repertoire of contemporary dance works will feature the Kansas City premiere of “Three Fables,” a work choreographed for both companies by Jennifer Owen at the 2016 Great Friends Dance Festival in Newport. 816-474-4444. owencoxdance.org. $25-$45.
WoofStock
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Zona Rosa Town Center
This will be the Northland Animal Welfare Society’s 10th annual festival for dogs and people, which will begin with a 5K run and 1-mile walk. Also on the agenda are dog contests, stage entertainment, a fashion show, a silent auction, microchipping, pet photos and a dog wash. Vendors will be on hand, as will pet rescue groups and pet artists. pcnaws.org/woofstock. Free.
FC Kansas City vs. Orlando
5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Swope Soccer Village
The local National Women’s Soccer League team will play at home for the first time since April 16, when it beat Boston 2-0 in its season opener but lost standout forward Amy Rodriguez to a season-ending knee injury. FCKC has failed to score in its two road games since, losing 1-0 both at Chicago and to Sky Blue FC in Piscataway Township, N.J. 913-335-6146. fckansascity.com. $15-$35.
Comments