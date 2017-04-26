This Week in KC, April 27-May 3: WWE NXT, Joyce DiDonato, LitFestKC, Planet Comicon

“The Dixie Swim Club”
Opens 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at New Theatre Restaurant
No TV actress of the 1970s and early 1980s did glamorous better than Morgan Fairchild. In “The Dixie Swim Club,” the former star of “Flamingo Road” who has 151 acting credits on her IMDB biography, will play one of five Southern women who reunite at a beach cottage every August. The play focuses on four of their reunions spanning 33 years. Runs through July 2. 913-649-7469. newtheatre.com. $34-$59.
WWE NXT
7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Three days after wrestling’s biggest stars perform at the Sprint Center, the next generation will be on display a few miles east on Interstate 70. The wrestlers who compete on the NXT tour aren’t likely to be as familiar to fans as those from Raw and Smackdown, but give them a few more years. 816-442-6100. silversteineyecentersarena.com. $19-$79.
Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile
7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Helzberg Hall
This all-star trio, who developed a rapport working on the 2013 Grammy-winning “The Goat Rodeo Sessions,” will present an all-Bach recital as part of the Harriman-Jewell Series. Ma, the world’s premier cellist, will make his 10th Harriman-Jewell appearance dating to 1984. Meyer (double bass) and Thile (mandolin) are also recognized as among the best in the world on their instruments. Thile was a member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek and now is host of NPR’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-415-5025. hjseries.org. Sold out. To be put on a waiting list for late-release tickets, call 816-415-5025.
Joyce DiDonato and The English Concert
7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Helzberg Hall
Kansas City’s favorite mezzo-soprano is back for her second appearance of the 2016-2017 Harriman-Jewell Series season. Prairie Village native Joyce DiDonato, who also performed Dec. 7 at the Folly Theater, will join London-based baroque orchestra The English Concert, led by Harry Bicket, for Handel’s “Ariodante.” DiDonato will return home again next March to perform with the Kansas City Symphony. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-415-5025. hjseries.org. $30-$85.
Royals vs. Twins
7:15 p.m. Friday, April 28; 6:15 p.m. Saturday, April 29; 1:15 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Kauffman Stadium
Given how the Twins dispatched the Royals in three straight games to open the season in Minnesota, it might be payback time at Kauffman Stadium. The Twins have come down to earth since starting 4-0; meanwhile, the Royals turned things around briefly before resuming their early-season struggles. These games will kick off a 10-game homestand, which matches the longest of the season. Also, vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, May 1-3, and 1:15 p.m. Thursday, May 4. 800-676-9257. kansascity.royals.mlb.com. $18-$201.
LitFestKC
Friday-Saturday, April 28-29, at Kansas City Public Library-Central Library and Rabbit Hole Workshop
This children’s literature festival will feature Jon Scieszka, the nation’s first national ambassador for young people’s literature, and presenters will include Caldecott Medal winners Sophie Blackall and Javaka Steptoe. Authors will make presentations to elementary school students and sign books (Friday); there also will be a VIP author reception (Friday) and a full-day conference (Saturday). 816-492-7915. litfestkc.org
Planet Comicon
Noon-7 p.m. Friday, April 28; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 29; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 30; at Bartle Hall
Attendees can be part of the show by dressing up as their favorite characters and joining the cosplay competition at the region’s largest comic book and pop culture convention. In its 18th year, Planet Comicon Kansas City will feature panels, exhibitions, gaming, sci-fi dating, an entertainment zone and, of course, celebrity guests. Among those scheduled to appear are John Barrowman (“Star of Arrow,” “Doctor Who” and “Torchwood”), Shannon Elizabeth (“American Pie,” “Scary Movie” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”), Ron Perlman (“Hellboy” and Sons of Anarchy”) and Wil Wheaton (“Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Big Bang Theory”). planetcomicon.com. Single-day passes, $8-$38; three-day passes, $55.25-$199.
OriginKC Festival
Opens 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Copaken Stage
The Kansas City Repertory Theatre will present two rotating world premiere productions, starting with “What Would Crazy Horse Do?” by Native American writer Larissa FastHorse. It is about twins who, as the last members of their tribe, are faced with trying to assure the continuation of their race. Opening Saturday will be Christina Anderson’s “Man in Love,” which deals with a series of murders in a segregated, Depression-era city. Runs through May 28. 816-235-2700. kcrep.org. $30-$59.
Spring on the Farm
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm
You’ve heard the phrase “dyed in the wool,” referring to a belief that is unyielding or deep-rooted. Well, you can witness some literal dye in the wool when Mahaffie celebrates farming 1860s style. Farmers also will shear sheep, blacksmiths will put on demonstrations and stagecoaches will provide rides. The Mahaffie House, Heritage Center and Agricultural Heritage Livestock Barn will be open for visits. 913-971-5111. mahaffie.org. $3-$7.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Salt Lake
7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Children’s Mercy Park
When a team doesn’t score a goal in three of its first four matches, it has to be pleased it is undefeated. That was the plight of Sporting, which played three scoreless ties during its season-opening stretch before finding firm footing with 2-1 and 3-1 victories. That latter win against Colorado came April 9, and Sporting’s match against Real Salt Lake will be its first at home since then. Also, vs. New York Red Bulls, Wednesday, May 3. 913-387-3400. sportingkc.com. $35-$62.
IBEX Puppetry, “Sing Along with ‘The Muppet Movie’ ”
4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Yardley Hall
Characters will jump out of the screen when Heather Henson, daughter of Muppets founder Jim Henson, brings her troupe for a fun tribute to the 1979 film classic starring Kermit the Frog and friends. IBEX incorporates kiting, shadow acting and puppetry into the movie screening. Children (and adults) will be encouraged to shout famous lines, dance in the aisles and do whatever else comes to mind. Carlsen Center, JCCC. 913-469-4445. jccc.edu/theseries. $21-$25.
“42nd Street”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
One of Broadway’s most enduring musicals will bring familiar songs alive with the story of a small-town chorus girl who dreams of making it big. The Tony Award winner for Best Musical in 1980, “42nd Street” is based on a 1933 movie. The score includes “We’re in the Money,” “You’re Getting to be a Habit With Me” and “Lullaby of Broadway.” Runs through May 7. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-421-7500. theaterleague.com/kansascity. $46.50-$91.50.
