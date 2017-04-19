This Week in KC, April 20-24: Tim Gaither, Tony Rock, KC Symphony Showhouse, WWE Raw

“The Lot — Where Things Happen”
7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Kauffman Center
Area youth wrote this musical drama and will produce and perform the play, which is designed to encourage children to make healthy life choices. It will feature a performance by Bre-Z, a rap artist and actress from Philadelphia who portrays Freda Gatz in the hit television show “Empire.” Muriel Kauffman Theatre. 816-994-7222. kauffmancenter.org. $10.
Tim Gaither
8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, and 7:45 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 21-22, at Stanford’s Comedy Club
It’s a long trip from being a state champion wrestler for Shawnee Mission West High School in 1994 to living in Hollywood and making a living as a standup comic. Tim Gaither, who performs regularly at the Laugh Factory, Comedy Store and other Los Angeles clubs as well as in Las Vegas, will return home for a gig this week. 913-400-7500. stanfordscomedyclub.com. $10-$35.
Tony Rock
7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, April 21; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, April 22; 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Kansas City Improv
He’s not merely the younger brother of Chris Rock, although that comic pedigree might be enough reason to take in Tony Rock’s standup show. Tony also has established himself as an actor, producer and game-show host. He recently began hosting TV One’s “The Game of Dating,” a dating show/game show on which teams of friends and family members decide what will happen on actual dates. 816-759-5233. improvkc.com. $17-$22.
“As Time Goes By”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Quality Hill Playhouse
The Playhouse will remember the music of World War II with a cabaret revue paying tribute to the songs that linked the soldiers at the front with their loved ones back home. Among the songs scheduled to be performed are “As Time Goes By,” “The White Cliffs of Dover,” “G.I. Jive,” “I’ll Never Smile Again” and “I’ll Be Seeing You.” Runs through May 21. 816-421-1700. qualityhillplayhouse.com. $35-$38.
“Welcome to Night Vale”
8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Uptown
Night Vale is a fictional desert town, and “Welcome to Night Vale” is a popular podcast featuring news, weather and the many strange events that take place in the town. Think of it as “A Prairie Home Companion” and Lake Wobegon for the sci-fi crowd. Singer Erin McKeown will be the musical guest. 816-753-8665. uptowntheater.com. $22.50-$32.50.
Symphony Designers’ Showhouse
Opens 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at 816 Gleed Terrace
The 48th Showhouse supporting the Kansas City Symphony is the natural-stone home of Casey and Abby Ventrillo in Hyde Park that dates to 1908 and is on the National Register of Historic Homes. Visitors can tour the newly redesigned house and shop in a boutique with merchandise from local vendors. Kansas City Symphony Alliance representatives will be on hand to answer questions. Runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; through May 14. showhouse.org. $20-$25.
Walk MS: Kansas City, Kan.
10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Kansas Speedway
Join family members, friends and co-workers in supporting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at this community walk featuring several distances, including a 1-mile option. Money raised helps fund research and supports programs and services. For those who can’t make this event, Walk MS: Liberty will take place May 6 at Liberty Hospital. nationalmssociety.org/chapters/ksg. Free; fundraising commitment encouraged.
“The Great Flood”
5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Atkins Auditorium
Guitarist Bill Frisell and an ensemble will collaborate with filmmaker Bill Morrison for a unique multimedia presentation about the Mississippi River flood of 1927 as part of the Harriman-Jewell Series. The show will feature Frisell’s jazz-and blues-based music against the backdrop of Morrison’s assemblage of historic flood footage. Nelson-Atkins Museum. 816-415-5025. hjseries.org. $20-$40.
Inspire, Kansas City Corporate Arts Challenge
7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at H&R Block City Stage
Earlier this year, 19 area companies held competitions or open submissions for works in the literary, visual and performing arts. This finale will decide the performing arts winners and will include the awards ceremony for all categories. Union Station. 816-533-5890. inspirekc.org.
“BAS Sings!”
7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Westport Presbyterian Church
The Bach Aria Soloists, a local chamber music ensemble dedicated to presenting the genius and relevance of Johann Sebastian Bach, will join forces with the Kansas City Chorale Quartet, consisting of sopranos Sarah Tannehill Anderson and Lindsey Lang, tenor Frank Fleschner and bass Sam Anderson. The performance will feature works from Bach, Britten and Dowland. bachariasoloists.com. $17-$35.
Lyric Opera, “The Pirates of Penzance”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Kauffman Center
Who doesn’t like a show about pirates? The Lyric Opera will conclude its 2016-2017 season with Gilbert and Sullivan’s fun-filled operetta featuring pirates, maidens and more. Young Frederic, smitten by Mabel but beholden to a pirate king, must deal with his conflicting feelings of duty and true love. This production is suitable for children. Also, 7:30 p.m. April 26 and 28, 2 p.m. April 29-30. Muriel Kauffman Theatre. 816-471-7344. kcopera.org. $40.50-$210.50.
“It Gets Better” Project
8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Yardley Hall
With music and true stories, this show seeks to send a message of hope to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth who have been victims of bullying. The cast will spend a week in the area holding community discussions, conducting anti-bullying workshops in schools and rehearsing the show. Carlsen Center, JCCC. 913-469-4445. jccc.edu/theseries. $25-$35.
WWE Raw
6:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Sprint Center
In the 10 years the Sprint Center has existed, not even Garth Brooks can match professional wrestlers’ number of appearances in the building. This will be the 20th WWE event at Sprint, and the live TV show (USA Network) is slated to bring in the likes of Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. Get ready to rumble. 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $17-$112.
“American Ninja Warrior”
Starts 8 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Union Station
Filming of NBC’s competition series will take place in front of Union Station, in the South Plaza parking lot, and the public can join the audience. The show, which features a lot of swinging and climbing through an obstacle course, will return for its eighth season this summer. Also, 12:30 a.m., 2 a.m., 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, and 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26. on-camera-audiences.com/shows/american_ninja_warrior. Free.
