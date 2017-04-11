This Week in KC, April 13-19: John Mayer, Royals vs. Angels, KC Easter Parade, UFC

Kansas City Symphony, “Bond and Beyond: 50 Years of 007”
7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 14-15, at Kauffman Center
The music of James Bond has featured soundtrack artists ranging from Paul McCartney, Shirley Bassey and Gladys Knight to Jack White, Alicia Keys and Adele. The Symphony will celebrate the music of Bond, as well as other spies and detectives, with its special Easter week performance. It will be joined by guest conductor Michael Krajewski and vocalist Debbie Gravitte. Helzberg Hall. 816-471-0400. kcsymphony.org. $45-$90.
John Mayer
7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Sprint Center
For a guy who was inspired to take up the guitar by Marty McFly’s playing in “Back to the Future,” John Mayer has done all right for himself. The singer/songwriter has won seven Grammy Awards and sold more than 20 million albums, all while dating some of the most famous women in the world. And he has yet to reach his 40th birthday. He is touring in support of his new album, “The Search for Everything.” 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $35.75-$95.75.
Royals vs. L.A. Angels
7:15 p.m. Friday, April 14; 6:15 p.m. Saturday, April 15; 1:15 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Kauffman Stadium
This will be our only chance this season to see perhaps the best baseball player on the planet. Mike Trout, who is only 25, has won two MVP awards and hit 168 career home runs entering the season. Then there is his Angels teammate, Albert Pujols, who played high school and junior-college baseball locally. He has won three MVPs and is approaching 600 home runs at the age of 37. Also, vs. San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, April 18-19. 800-676-9257. kansascity.royals.mlb.com. $15-$509.
Lewis Black
8 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
What are the chances America’s king of rant will have a few choice things to say about our new president? Lewis Black’s website bio says he was colicky as a baby and “destined to be angry and easily irritated.” He has since become a regular on the “Daily Show” and has filmed two HBO specials and a concert movie. Who says it doesn’t pay to be angry? 816-283-9921. midlandkc.com. $39.50-$59.50.
Kansas City Chorale, “Springsong”
5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Kirkwood Hall
One of the city’s cultural treasures, the Kansas City Chorale directed by Charles Bruffy will perform its traditional Easter concert in the grand surroundings of Kirkwood Hall. This is the 35th season for the professional vocal ensemble, which has won multiple Grammy Awards, most recently in 2015 for a collaboration with the Phoenix Chorale. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. 816-444-7150. kcchorale.org. $25.
Kansas City Easter Parade
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Zona Rosa
The parade through the Town Square and streets of Zona Rosa will be just the beginning of the day’s activities. Free visits with the Easter Bunny will be available, as will a petting zoo, family games (including bunny sack races and egg/spoon races) and live musical entertainment. zonarosa.com. Free.
UFC
3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Sprint Center
If traditional boxing just isn’t brutal enough for you, welcome to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The mixed martial arts competition, which is quickly overtaking boxing in popularity in the United States, will make its Sprint Center debut with a main event featuring UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson against Brazilian Wilson Reis. 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $42-$202.
FC Kansas City vs. Boston
5 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Swope Soccer Village
The local professional women’s soccer team is on a mission as it opens its 2017 season against the Breakers. Last season, FCKC finished 7-8-5 and failed to reach the playoffs after winning National Women’s Soccer League championships the previous two years. Two of the team’s stars are defender Becky Sauerbrunn and forward Amy Rodriguez, who both were with the U.S. national team for its training camp in January. 913-335-6146. fckansascity.com. $15-$35.
“Jay & Silent Bob Get Old”
8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Liberty Hall
Since their appearance in the 1994 movie “Clerks,” the fictional characters of Jay and Silent Bob have been nearly inseparable. Portrayed by Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith (better known as a film director), the pair has been in movies, TV shows, comics and even a video game. “Jay & Silent Bob Get Old” is a weekly podcast, which Mewes and Smith will bring to life onstage. 785-749-1972. libertyhall.net. $36.50.
The Beach Boys
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Lied Center
More than 55 years after first performing their distinctive surfing music, The Beach Boys are still touring. One of the founders, Mike Love, leads the current lineup with Bruce Johnston, who joined the band in 1965 primarily to take the place of Brian Wilson. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. 785-864-2787. lied.ku.edu. $21-$60
“I’m Gonna Pray for You So Hard”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Unicorn Theatre
Local favorites Theodore Swetz and Dina Thomas will star in this dark two-person comedy about a father and daughter. The latter is an actress hoping to impress the former, a famous playwright, with her off-Broadway debut. Over the course of an alcohol-infused evening, they wait for the reviews of her performance and discover some deeper truths about their relationship. Runs through May 14. 816-531-7529. unicorntheatre.org. $30-$40.
A Perfect Circle
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Starlight Theatre
The Los Angeles alternative rock band is touring for the first time since 2011, when it played at the ill-fated Kanrocksas Music Festival at Kansas Speedway. Formed in 1999 by vocalist Maynard James Keenan and guitarist Billy Howerdel, A Perfect Circle has signed a record deal to release its fourth studio album and its first since “Emotive” in 2004. 816-363-7827. kcstarlight.com. $35-$85.
