This Week in KC, April 6-11: World War I centennial, Thomas Frank, Royals home opener

“In Sacrifice for Liberty and Peace: Centennial Commemoration of the U.S. Entry into World War I”
9 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at National World War I Museum
The eyes of the nation will be on Kansas City for America’s national ceremony commemorating the centennial of the United States’ entry into the Great War. Dignitaries will abound for the event, which will feature commemorative flyovers and a multimedia program including selections from speeches, journalism, literature, poetry and music of the time. 816-888-8100. theworldwar.org. Free; tickets required.
Thomas Frank
6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Kansas City Public Library-Central Library
The author who caused a stir in these parts with “What’s the Matter with Kansas?” will appear for another book that has offended some folks: “Listen, Liberal: Or, What Ever Happened to the Party of the People?” The Washington Post called it the “most prescient” book of 2016; it was published eight months before the presidential election. 816-701-3400 or 913-384-3126. kclibrary.org or rainydaybooks.com. Free.
Lawrence Brownlee and Eric Owens
7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Folly
Tenor Lawrence Brownlee, a native of Youngstown, Ohio, and bass-baritone Eric Owens, of Philadelphia, are two of America’s greatest voices. They will join pianist Craig Terry for a program of operatic arias, spirituals and selections from the American songbook, performing solo works as well as duets throughout the evening. 816-415-5025. hjseries.org. $20-$70.
Comedy’s Most Wanted
7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Normally, a person would have to make five trips to comedy clubs and pay five separate admissions to see JJ Williamson, Lavell Crawford, Dominique, Corey Holcomb and DC Young Fly perform their standup routines. So consider this five-person show a bargain. You’ll also probably laugh so much you’ll forget all your troubles. 816-283-9921. midlandkc.com. $47.75-$99.75.
Jon Batiste, Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony
8 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Gem
If it seems Jon Batiste might be a tad young to get this American Jazz Museum honor, he is. But at 30, he’s already made his mark on the world of jazz and beyond as an international performer and as leader of Stay Human, the house band on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Local musicians will perform to honor Batiste. 816-474- 8463. americanjazzmuseum.org. $45.
Chris Tomlin
7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Sprint Center
Perhaps the most popular Christian music singer/songwriter performing these days, Chris Tomlin will bring his Worship Night in America tour to town. Scheduled to join him are Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham and Zach Williams. In 2013, Tomlin’s “Burning Lights” became only the fourth Christian album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $15-$69.75.
Passport to India Festival
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Nelson-Atkins Museum
Visitors can take a virtual journey to India with activities such as hands-on learning, henna design demonstrations and art activities as well as a fashion show and dancing musical performances that will include the instrumental ensemble Maha-Laya. The Rozzelle Court Restaurant will feature Indian-inspired cuisine. 816-751-1278. nelson-atkins.org. Free.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado
6 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Children’s Mercy Park
After playing two of the season’s first three matches at home, Sporting entered a period of 41 days during which it plays just once at home. This is that match, so fans might want to take notice. The good news is that Sporting didn’t have to play during our recent cool, wet weather. The bad news is that it doesn’t have another home contest until April 29. 913-387-3400. sportingkc.com. $35-$77.
Royals vs. Oakland
3:15 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Kauffman Stadium
There are plenty of venues better suited to early-April baseball than an outdoor stadium in Minneapolis, but that was where Major League Baseball decided the Royals would open the 2017 season. After three games there and three in Houston, the Royals will open their home schedule with a late-afternoon game against the A’s. Also, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13. 800-676-9257. kansascity.royals.mlb.com. $65-$343.
Chris Brown
7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Sprint Center
If you purchased a ticket because you wanted to see 50 Cent on the same bill with Chris Brown, you’re out of luck. With no explanation, 50 Cent no longer is listed as part of Brown’s Party Tour. Still scheduled to join the controversial hip-hop star are Fabolous, Kap G. and O.T. Genasis. Brown recently released a single, “Privacy,” from his upcoming album, “Heartbreak on a Full Moon.” 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $29.95-$149.95.
Fountain Day
5 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Concourse Fountain in Kessler Park
You know spring has arrived when the city turns on the fountains, and this event serves as the official start of the 2017 fountain season. The celebration will include food trucks, lawn games and music by Grand Marquis. It also will help celebrate Kansas City Parks and Recreation’s 125th anniversary. kcparks.org/event/fountain-day-2017. Free.
“The Velveteen Rabbit”
Opens 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, at H&R Block City Stage
Theatre for Young America will present this play based on the popular 1922 children’s book by Margery Williams. The title character is a toy rabbit that forms a unique bond with a young boy, who learns life lessons of love and sacrifice after he becomes ill and the rabbit stays by his bedside. Runs through May 13. 816-460-2020 or 816-460-2083. unionstation.org or tya.org. $11.
