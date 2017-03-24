Symphony members go for Baroque and slay carpool karaoke - with violins

Heads up, James Corden.
Members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra just did their own version of “Carpool Karaoke” with more than just their singing “pipes.”
They had violins - and played Vivaldi.
They went for Baroque and slayed it.
With concertmaster Alex Kerr at the wheel, four members of the orchestra jammed to “Spring” from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons as they rolled through town.
Carpool karaoke is one of the most popular bits on Corden’s “The Late Late Show” on CBS. He’s driven Adele, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Bruno Mars around town, singing their hit songs with them.
Turns out members of the orchestra’s communications office are fans of his show.
“We got in this conversation of how could we possibly do something like this,” Denise McGovern, vice president of communications, told the Dallas Morning News.
“It all kind of clicked. All the passengers were in town. They’re good-humored, so we decided to give it a shot.”
The symphony folks rented an SUV and installed GoPros for the filming and concertmaster Kerr for the driving.
His passengers included co-concertmaster Nathan Olson (violin), Lydia Umlauf (violin), Kara Kirkendoll Welch (flute) and Erin Hannigan (principal oboe).
In true carpool karaoke style the music was spirited and bright.
Head-bobbing ensued.
They didn’t just pluck Vivaldi out of the air. The symphony will perform Four Seasons at a concert in April.
