KC events March 23-29: Boston Pops, George Wallace, KC Fashion Week, Disney on Ice

NCAA Men’s Basketball Midwest Regional
Thursday and Saturday, March 23 and 25, at Sprint Center
Kansas fans got their wish, and the NCAA selection committee placed the Jayhawks so they could play in their home away from home this weekend. KU took care of business by winning two games in Tulsa; now it faces Purdue in the Sweet 16 about 8:39 p.m. Thursday. Thursday’s other game will match Oregon and Michigan at 6:09 p.m., and the winners will meet Saturday with a spot in the Final Four on the line. 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com or ncaa.com. $250.
“She Loves Me”
Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Musical Theater Heritage
Based on a 1940 play called “Parfumerie” (also the basis for the films “The Shop Around the Corner” and “You’ve Got Mail”), “She Loves Me” premiered on Broadway in 1963 with a score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (“Fiddler on the Roof”) and quickly became a musical classic. It returned to Broadway for a revival last year, earning eight Tony Award nominations. Runs through April 9. 816-221-6987. mthkc.com. $17-$58.
Tony Hinchcliffe
8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and 7:45 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25, at Stanford’s Comedy Club
With the appearance of the unimposing boy next door, Tony Hinchcliffe turns into an attack dog on stage. The Youngstown, Ohio, native made his name at the Comedy Store in Hollywood by lampooning fellow comics and audience members, and he has written insult jokes for multiple Comedy Central Roasts. Netflix released his first comedy special, “One Shot,” last year. 913-400-7500. stanfordscomedyclub.com. $10-$35.
Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Kauffman Center
The Boston Pops, led by conductor Keith Lockhart, will return to the Harriman-Jewell Series and Kansas City for the first time since 2002 with “By George! The Pops Plays Gershwin.” The celebration of George Gershwin’s music will feature pianist Michael Chertock and vocalists Justin Hopkins and Erica Spyres. Muriel Kauffman Theatre. 816-415-5025. hjseries.org. $30-$85.
George Wallace
8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Kansas City Improv
George Wallace has been making people laugh since his late, notorious namesake was the segregationist governor of Alabama. He began his career in the late 1970s in New York, where he learned the trade and lived with Jerry Seinfeld. Wallace has since performed in comedy clubs across the country, in movies, on sitcoms and on virtually every TV talk show of the past four decades. 816-759-5233. improvkc.com. $25-$30.
Kansas City Symphony, “Hope Springs Eternal: Sibelius’ Second”
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Kauffman Center
The symphony will play simultaneously with the Boston Pops across the hall (for one night) as it performs one of Jean Sibelius’ most-loved compositions. Also, soloist Anne Akiko Meyers will be featured in two works for violin and orchestra — Maurice Ravel’s “Tzigane” and the world premiere of a violin concerto by late Finnish composer Einojuhani Rautavaara. Helzberg Hall. 816-471-0400. kcsymphony.org. $23-$78.
“A Raisin in the Sun”
Opens 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Spencer Theatre
Following the struggles of an African-American family trying to assimilate into a white Chicago neighborhood, “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry debuted on Broadway in 1959 and became an immediate popular and critical success that has withstood the test of time. A 1961 film version starred the original Broadway cast, including Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee. Runs through April 16. 816-235-2700. kcrep.org. $25-$67.
“Fahrenheit 451”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Lewis and Shirley White Theatre
Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451,” published in 1953, tells the story of Guy Montag, whose job is to set fire to any books he can find. Bradbury created a stage version in 1979. Runs through April 2. Jewish Community Campus. 913-327-8054. thejkc.org. $11-$21.
Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Identity”
8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Folly
Founded more than 30 years ago, the Heartland Men’s Chorus has performed throughout Missouri and Kansas, as well as on stages across the country. This show will be different from most performances in that it will be part choral concert and part TED Talk. Guests will be the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus, local TED Talk star Morgana Bailey and Jane Clementi, mother of Tyler Clementi, the Rutgers University student who committed suicide in 2010 after being cyberbullied. 816-931-3338. hmckc.org. $15-$40.
Kansas City Fashion Week
6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, March 29-April 1, at The Grand Hall at Power & Light
Local, national and international designers will collaborate with stylists, make-up artists, models and photographers to present their collections at runway shows Wednesday through Saturday. The Bubbly & Bowties Cocktail Kick-off Party is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at r24 Studios. kcfashionweek.com. $40-$120 (Kick-off Party, $30).
“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Music Hall
More than three years after premiering at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, this celebration of pop icon Carole King’s music is still going strong on Broadway as well as on tour. It tells the inspiring story of King’s rise to fame while presenting an array of her greatest hits, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Up on the Roof,” “So Far Away” and “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Runs through April 2. 816-421-7500. theaterleague.com/kansascity. $38-$120.
“Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart”
Opens 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Sprint Center
It doesn’t seem possible that the underwater stars of “Finding Dory” should cavort on ice skates, but they will do just that when “Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart” comes to town. Characters from “Inside Out” and “Frozen” also will be part of the show, as will Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel and the Disney Princesses. Runs through April 2. 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $12-$100.
