Country Club Plaza hops into springtime with unveiling of storied bunnies display

Springtime, warm weather and the bunnies have all hopped into Kansas City.
On the first day of spring, one day after a record-setting 87 degree March day, the Country Club Plaza unveiled its Easter Wonderland display of supersized bunnies and other creatures. Also unveiled were a series of bunny-themed springtime banners created by local artist Amy January of FarmDog Studios.
“As a longtime Kansas Citian, I’ve always loved the bunnies,” says January. “I’m excited to be a part of the tradition.”
The menagerie was unveiled just before noon Monday in the Pomona Courtyard outside of the Seasons 52 restaurant at Broadway and Ward Parkway. The bunnies, a KC tradition since the early 1920s, will hold their spots throughout the Plaza until April 23.
