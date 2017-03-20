Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

Jon Pareles, a music critic for The New York Times, reflects on the pioneering music and attitude of rock legend Chuck Berry.
Raised near the ocean, chef finds inspiration from the exotic sea

Chef Carlos Falcon, owner of Jarocho Pescados y Mariscos in Kansas City, Kan., draws on his Mexican roots to create a rustic and refined seafood and fish dishes. With inspiration from the motherland, in this case, Veracruz, Mexico, his seafood dishes are attracting the attention of many "seafoodies," as well as many local chefs.

'Logan' (Official trailer)

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

