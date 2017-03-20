Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

Chef Carlos Falcon, owner of Jarocho Pescados y Mariscos in Kansas City, Kan., draws on his Mexican roots to create a rustic and refined seafood and fish dishes. With inspiration from the motherland, in this case, Veracruz, Mexico, his seafood dishes are attracting the attention of many "seafoodies," as well as many local chefs.
University of Central Arkansas student Blayk Puckett was pulled over by police for a broken tail light and indications of driving while impaired. After police determined he was not impaired, Puckett showed off his juggling skills to police.
"Elvis Presley's Memphis" has opened at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. The facility presents his life, career and legacy in an immersive setting. A museum, car collection, soundstage, and shops present everything Elvis.
Since leaving The White House, former President George W. Bush has become an avid painter. He's also made it his own mission to get to know the armed service members who served him. And through a series of paintings called "Portraits of Courage," he is raising money for The Military Service Initiative, helping vets transition to civilian life.
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.
The live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” will be the first Disney film to include an “exclusively gay moment,” director Bill Condon has revealed. One small subplot focuses on the relationship between leading man Gaston, played by Luke Evans, and his sidekick LeFou, played by Tony Award nominee Josh Gad.
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art previewed its $12 million Bloch Galleries space on Friday. The new galleries feature Henry Bloch’s 29 donated pieces, which include paintings by Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet and Paul Cezanne displayed using cutting-edge methods.
For years, kiss cams have been a big part of American sports culture. This year, Love Has No Labels puts a twist on the kiss cam by turning it into a symbol for unbiased love. In the stadium, fans cheered for love in all its forms - regardless of race, gender, disability, age or religion.