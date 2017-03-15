Canadian Prime Minister, Ivanka Trump see Broadway musical

1:50 Adoption by the numbers Pause

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers

2:54 Crown Chasers episode four: 2017 season could be Ned Yost's defining challenge

2:08 KU fans greet Jayhawks at Tulsa hotel; Bill Self discusses his message for the team

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:16 Bubba Starling has 'minor' laser readjustment on right eye