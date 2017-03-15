The Latest: Trump touts GOP health care plan at Tenn. rally

1:50 Adoption by the numbers Pause

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:04 Raw video: Destroyed home, charred countryside from Kansas wildfires

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

13:31 Weber praises K-State for keeping their head up and finishing the game

1:07 Journey to the Tourney: KU's March Madness history

3:43 Missouri coach Robin Pingeton: 'Thanks so much for support'

1:51 Naturalization ceremony welcomes 400 new citizens

2:13 How the Fed rate hike affects student loans