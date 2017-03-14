This Week in KC, March 16-22: Greater KC Home Show, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Monster Trucks

“Travis Wall’s Shaping Sound: After the Curtain”
7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Kauffman Center
Eleven years after finishing second on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” as an 18-year-old, Travis Wall ranks as one of America’s most respected modern dance choreographers. His company, Shaping Sound, is touring with a new show, “After the Curtain,” which tells the story of a man fighting to find his creative voice after the death of his one true love. Muriel Kauffman Theatre. 816-994-7222. kauffmancenter.org. $26.10-$79.
Vintage Market Days
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 17-18, at Zona Rosa
A franchised operation that began in 2011 in Tulsa, Vintage Market Days has grown to encompass nearly 50 events in 21 states. It features upscale vintage-inspired vendors selling original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade crafts, home décor, outdoor furnishings, seasonal plantings, food and more. vintagemarketdays.com. Three-day pass, $10; $5, Friday-Saturday.
Greater Kansas City Home Show
Noon-8 p.m. Friday, March 17; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Bartle Hall
Builders and other experts in their fields will be on hand for the annual show, which will feature a central area with unique homes in all shapes and sizes. Jonathan and Drew Scott of HGTV’s “The Property Brothers” will appear at a VIP event on Saturday; Karl Champley, winner of Ellen Degeneres’ Design Challenge, will give two presentations Sunday. homeshow.kchba.org. $7 online Friday; $12 online other days and at Price Chopper; $15 at door; $55 for VIP event.
“The Little Mermaid”
7 p.m. Friday, March 17, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Goppert Theatre
The Youth Symphony of Kansas City will join Music Theatre Kansas City to present a stage version of the Disney movie classic, “The Little Mermaid.” The 1989 animated film, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, follows the exploits of a 16-year-old mermaid princess named Ariel. It was based on a Danish fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. 913-341-8156. mtkc.org. $10-$20.
Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade
11 a.m. Friday, March 17, at midtown
Break out that green hat and start looking for a parking spot. Entering its 45th year, the city’s biggest annual parade of any kind is also one of the nation’s best-attended St. Patrick’s Day parades, drawing an estimated 200,000 people. Pubs, restaurants and other businesses along the course will feature specials. Begins at Linwood and Broadway and goes south along Broadway to 43rd Street. kcirishparade.com
Toughest Monster Truck Tour
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 17-18, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
There is sure to be a Bigfoot sighting at this two-day event, which includes competition in wheelies, racing and freestyle. Dating to 1979, Bigfoot is considered the original monster truck, although the current incarnation is more than 20 versions removed from the original. It is driven by Larry Swim of Villa Ridge, Mo. Other leading trucks are Vinny Venom’s Snake Bite and Aaron Cain’s Quad Chaos. 816-442-6100. silversteineyecentersarena.com. $10-$42.
Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin
8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Yardley Hall
In English, it’s the Academy for Ancient Music Berlin, and it’s a chamber orchestra founded in East Berlin in 1982. About 30 musicians form the core of the orchestra, which tours Europe, Asia, North America and South America. It will present a program called “Foreign Affairs,” with compositions by Telemann, Handel, Vivaldi and Bach. Carlsen Center, JCCC. 816-561-9999 or 913-469-4445. chambermusic.org or jccc.edu/theseries. $25-$40.
Ariana Grande
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Sprint Center
At the age of 23, Ariana Grande has exploded as one of the biggest sensations in pop music. The Boca Raton, Fla., native transitioned from a TV star on Nickelodeon to a recording juggernaut. She began her current Dangerous Woman Tour on Feb. 3; joining her will be Little Mix and Victoria Monet. 816-949-7000. sprintcenter.com. $29.95-$199.95.
Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Children’s Mercy Park
Our boys in blue are having trouble netting goals these days, but they scored big before the season started by reducing prices on the food and beverages sold at Children’s Mercy Park this season. Fans can now get 16-ounce beers for $7, a decrease of $1.50 to $2 from last year. Could this be the beginning of a trend? 913-387-3400. sportingkc.com. $35-$77.
“Jazz 100”
7 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Yardley Hall
Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald, Mongo Santamaria and Thelonious Monk all were born in 1917, and this concert will celebrate the centennial birthdays of those jazz greats. Singer Lizz Wright will join an all-star band under the direction of Danilo Perez, former pianist for Gillespie, to perform some of the great music of early jazz. Carlsen Center, JCCC. 913-469-4445. jccc.edu/theseries. $25-$40.
“Art Song Series: American Voices”
2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building
Lyric Opera’s resident artists will present an intimate concert that will feature some of their favorite song cycles by American composers. Selections will include compositions by Jake Heggie (composer of “Dead Man Walking,” a recent Lyric Opera production), Lori Laitman, Robert Paterson and Gabriel Kahane. 816-471-7344. kcopera.org. $15-$20.
Missouri Mavericks vs. Allen
7:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
With fewer than 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Mavericks will continue their push to make the ECHL playoffs. They are part of a three-team battle for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Mountain Division, where the two-time defending ECHL champion Allen Americans have a lock on second place. The Mavericks will play only two games on home ice after this one, with seven on the road. 816-252-7825. missourimavericks.com. $16-$39.
Comments