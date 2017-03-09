A look at key criminal defendants in South Korean scandal

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall Pause

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

25:00 Analysis: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals

1:09 Devonté Graham says Jayhawks need 'to put our foot on teams' throats'

1:29 Sam Brownback responds to reports about Trump job

1:05 Jeff Colyer responds to reports about Brownback leaving

2:56 KU coach Bill Self calls one-game suspension for Josh Jackson 'an easy decision'

0:43 TCU coach Jamie Dixon on upsetting Kansas