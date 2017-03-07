Casey Affleck to voice animatronic bear in PETA protest

3:27 Officials assess tornado damage in Oak Grove Pause

2:08 Storm damages homes in Leawood

0:52 Raw video: Storm damage in Smithville area

1:09 Storm damages hangars and aircraft in Olathe

1:32 Mayor Sly James will introduce statewide petition to raise Missouri's minimum wage

4:00 Bill Self on his team's identity and possible seeding heading into NCAA Tournament

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'