KC events March 9-15: Ben Folds with KC Symphony; Bloch Galleries open; Sporting KC

Shostakovich Festival
7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, and 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Karbank 1900 Building
Great musicians will celebrate the works of 20th-century Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich, with mezzo-soprano Olesya Petrova and pianist Alexey Goribol highlighting the first night’s offerings. Violinists Noah Geller, Maria Ioudenitch, Igor Khukhua and Ben Sayevich will be among the musicians performing on the second night, which will follow screening of the documentary, “Sonata for Viola.” 816-221-4488. 1900bldg.com. $15-$75.
Tom Clavin
6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch
You’ve seen the movies and TV shows, but do you know the real story of Dodge City, Kan., in the late 19th century? Probably not. You can learn it from bestselling author and New York Times reporter Tom Clavin, who will appear for “Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson, and the Wickedest Town in the American West.” 816-701-3400. kclibrary.org. Free.
An Evening with The Rents
7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Gem Theater
Here is a chance to laugh for a good cause. An Evening with The Rents benefits Camp Encourage, which is for children affected by autism spectrum disorders. What’s more, the comics are all individuals with autism (or parents of children with autism) who have worked with local comedians to craft stories from their lives. brownpapertickets.com/event/2800423. $35.
National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine
7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Kauffman Center
Considered one of the finest orchestras in Eastern Europe, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine has been wowing audiences since 1918. Its current U.S. tour began in January in Florida and has been working its way across the country, with a scheduled conclusion March 26 in Berkeley, Calif. The program will feature Kiev native Alexei Grynyuk as soloist for Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Helzberg Hall. 816-415-5025. hjseries.org. $20-$70.
“Unchained Melody”
Opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Quality Hill Playhouse
Before there was Motown, there was doo-wop, and this cabaret revue will be dedicated to that unique American sound from the 1950s. The vocal style popularized by the Ink Spots, The Mills Brothers and other mostly urban groups featured simple melodies and tight harmonies. Among the tunes that will be performed are “Sh-Boom Sh-Boom,” “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” “Blue Moon,” “Only You” and “Why Do Fools Fall In Love?” Runs through April 9. 816-421-1700. qualityhillplayhouse.com. $35-$38.
Ben Folds with Kansas City Symphony
8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Kauffman Center
Known for his genre-bending music that incorporates classical and pop, singer/songwriter/pianist Ben Folds has produced solo albums as well as collaborations with artists ranging from William Shatner to Sara Bareilles. His most recent album reached No. 1 on Billboard’s classical and classical crossover charts, and his current tour includes a series of orchestral performances such as this one. Helzberg Hall. 816-471-0400. kcsymphony.org. $50-$135.
Bloch Galleries opening
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 11-12, at Nelson-Atkins Museum
Funded by the Marion and Henry Bloch Family Foundation, the new $12 million Bloch Galleries in a renovated wing of the museum will present masterpieces by the likes of Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet and Paul Cezanne. Admission for the public opening is free, but visitors must reserve tickets for specific times on the first weekend. 816-751-1278. nelson-atkins.org. Free.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Dallas
8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Children’s Mercy Park
A new season brings new hope. Sporting will play its 2017 home opener barely four months after its 2016 season ended with 1-0 loss at Seattle in the Major League Soccer Western Conference playoffs. The team went 1-4-1 during the preseason, but manager Peter Vermes says, “If we can improve in a couple of areas that I think that we need to, I think we’ll be a competitive team.” (Sporting played to a 0-0 tie in its season opener on the road.) 913-387-3400. sportingkc.com. $40-$60.
Seven Fingers of the Hand
2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Yardley Hall
This Montreal-based circus company is known for bringing acrobatics and elaborate choreography into ordinary contexts. Its newest creation, “Cuisine & Confessions,” shows how life happens in the kitchen and puts a whole new spin on behavior such as mixing batter, baking cookies and sprinkling oregano. Carlsen Center, JCCC. 913-469-4445. jccc.edu/theseries. $29-$45.
Kansas City Phantoms vs. Bloomington
7:05 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
The inaugural season of the local franchise in Champions Indoor Football will kick off with a squad filled with products of area schools. The arena team’s roster includes players from MU, KU, K-State, Central Missouri, Mid-America Nazarene and Missouri Western. Among them is Darrian Miller, a former standout running back at Blue Springs High School who played at KU and Northern Iowa. 816-800-2133. kcphantoms.com. $18-$49.
NAIA Men’s National Championships
Starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Municipal Auditorium
If it’s possible to overdose on basketball, this would be the time and place to do it. The small-college tournament draws teams from across the country and will feature eight games on each of the event’s first three days, with the semifinals scheduled for March 20 and the championship game March 21. Several area teams could make the field, headed by Columbia College, which went 26-4 during the regular season and was No. 6 in the most recent NAIA rankings. Through March 21. naia.org. $5-$15; all-tournament reserved seating $75-$100.
“Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles”
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Kauffman Center
You’ll swear they are really John, Paul, George and Ringo when Rain takes the stage. The tribute band’s current tour celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” delivering a note-for-note performance complete with a multimedia psychedelic experience. Muriel Kauffman Theatre. 816-994-7222. kauffmancenter.org. $45-$709.
