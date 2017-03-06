Iditarod mushers begin nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska

1:45 Inside the new Bloch Galleries at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art Pause

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

1:44 Here's what Kim Anderson had to say about his firing

1:05 Watch a lightning storm on earth from space

5:03 Mizzou Minute: Men's hoops postmortem edition

0:45 KU coach Bill Self on winning Big 12 by four games

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting