Sen. Susan Collins' meatloaf recipe in cookbook

Sen. Susan Collins' meatloaf recipe has found its way into print.
The cookbook is compiled with humor by former New York Times restaurant critic Frank Bruni and correspondent Jennifer Steinhauer. It's entitled, "A Meatloaf in Every Oven: Two Chatty Cooks, One Iconic Dish and Dozens of Recipes — From Mom's to Mario Batali's."
The Portland Press Herald reports that the authors say meatloaf dishes are autobiographical, writing that, "Show us a person's meatloaf and we'll show you that person's soul."
Collins' recipe from her mother Pat in Caribou, Maine, has a few special twists: dry mustard, horseradish and a topping of barbecue sauce instead of ketchup.
The Republican senator notes that she and her five siblings had different tastes but that were unanimous on their love of their mother's meatloaf.
