Sushi in Pyongyang: Japanese chef opens rare restaurant

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor Pause

3:16 Donald Trump draws the ire of Nancy Kassebaum at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback discussed Kansas education funding

1:25 Kansas Supreme Court school funding decision: How we got here

3:03 Missouri's new governor and first lady dance at Inaugural Ball

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

1:11 Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about Medicaid expansion